Light to moderate rainfall likely in eastern Rajasthan in next 4-5 days

Dry weather is expected in the western part of Rajasthan next week, while the eastern region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next five days, a meteorological department official said here on Thursday. The districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur division in western Rajasthan are expected to remain almost dry in the next four-five days, he said, adding that the region is likely to see rainfall from September 15-16.

Rainfall is expected to increase in the eastern part of the state from September 14-15, the weather office said. While 18 mm rain was recorded in Eranpura (Pali) since Wednesday, 0.9 mm was recorded in Jodhpur and 1 mm in Bhilwara.

Maximum temperatures in most parts of the state were recorded between 33 degrees Celsius and 39.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures settled between 23.6 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. The weather office predicted downpour in some parts of Udaipur, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions in the eastern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.