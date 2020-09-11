Left Menu
Delhi govt asks Rlys not to raze slums without providing alternative accommodation for inhabitants

"It is clarified that as per provisions of Section 3(1)(a) of the NCT of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, which has been extended up to December 31, 2020, 'bastis', which have come up before January 1, 2006, are protected and shall not be removed without orderly arrangement for relocation and rehabilitation of dwellers, in accordance with the provisions of the DUSIB Act, 2010," said the letter. The Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015 was notified by the Urban Development department of the Delhi government on December 11, 2017.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:55 IST

The Delhi government has asked the Railways not to demolish slums on its land in the city without providing alternative accommodation to the inhabitants in accordance with provisions of the Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy. In a letter sent to the Northern Railway divisional manager on Thursday, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which is headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated that in case of JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) 'bastis' existing on land owned by central government agencies like the Railways, rehabilitation will have to be done by them as per the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

In case the agencies concerned want DUSIB to arrange for the rehabilitation on their behalf, they will have to pay for it, the letter stated. The Supreme Court, in an order on August 31, directed removal of 48,000 slums along the railway tracks in the national capital within three months, saying "there shall not be any kind of political interference" in the execution of the plan.

The Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015 was notified by the Urban Development department of the Delhi government on December 11, 2017. The policy was notified after detailed deliberation with different stakeholders, including the Railways, the letter read. "Accordingly, you are requested not to demolish the Jhuggis situated on Railways land without providing alternative accommodation as per provisions of the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015," it said.

It has been provided in the policy that in case of JJ clusters existing on land belonging to the Central government or its agencies like the Railways, the agency concerned may either carry out the relocation and rehabilitation themselves or may entrust the job to the DUSIB, said the letter. "The land owning agency shall pay such amount to DUSIB in advance, which meets cost of construction of alternative dwelling units and the cost of the land for it," it added.

Also, as per provisions of the policy, relocation charges payable by the land-owning agency (LOA) has been decided. The LOA has to pay relocation charges at different locations between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh per flat in this regard, the letter said. It also provided details of the flats under the JNNURM scheme available with the Delhi government. The letter gave the timelines for making them ready to move in.

It is further clarified that DUSIB has drawn a protocol to outline the steps to be followed while removing the JJ clusters, in pursuance of directions of the high court issued in December 2015 in a case filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken, the letter said. "Railway is also a party in the case, and it has to follow the provisions of the said protocol before taking any action for removal of Jhuggis in Delhi," it added.

The letter cited notices for demolition being issued by the Railways and "clarified" that the Jhuggis proposed to be demolished are protected under the NCT of Delhi Laws (Special Provision) Second Act, 2011 and are eligible for alternative allotment as per the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015..

