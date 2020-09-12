Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight ships from Indian Navy, Coast Guard avert environmental disaster; douse fire on oil vessel

Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy alongside Sri Lankan Navy have successfully put out the fire on New Diamond vessel," said Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC). The New Diamond -- a 20-year old very large crude carrier (VLCC) controlled by New Shipping -- was carrying around 2,70,000 tonnes of Kuwaiti crude from Mina-Al-Ahmadi to Paradip in Odisha when it caught fire in the engine room early on September 3, close to 38 nautical miles off Sri Lanka's east coast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:48 IST
Eight ships from Indian Navy, Coast Guard avert environmental disaster; douse fire on oil vessel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a massive effort, Indian Navy and Coast Guard in association with Sri Lankan Navy averted a major environmental disaster when they put out a fire onboard a fully laden Indian Oil Corp (IOC) chartered super tanker, saving the entire cargo and preventing an oil spill. "This is a story of great coordination and superb multi-disciplinary efforts. Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy alongside Sri Lankan Navy have successfully put out the fire on New Diamond vessel," said Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

The New Diamond -- a 20-year old very large crude carrier (VLCC) controlled by New Shipping -- was carrying around 2,70,000 tonnes of Kuwaiti crude from Mina-Al-Ahmadi to Paradip in Odisha when it caught fire in the engine room early on September 3, close to 38 nautical miles off Sri Lanka's east coast. "The fire has been doused and the 2 million barrels (2,70,000 tonnes) crude cargo is safe," he said. "It was a tremendous effort by Indian and Sri Lankan navies and coast guards which pressed multiple ships and aircraft into service." A major ecological disaster was in offing if the cargo had caught fire or the oil spilled into the sea.

Of the 22 personnel on board, 21 were rescued, he said. "The entire cargo was saved," he said. "Imagine the environmental disaster that would have happened if the two million barrels of crude oil on the ship would have caught fire or spilled into the sea".

The coordinated fire-fighting and rescue effort helped avert a Mauritius-like disaster where a Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean Island on July 25, and began spilling oil August 6. "Thankfully, the cargo of crude oil is intact. We have averted an environmental disaster," he said.

Vaidya said a salvage team is now inspecting the ship for the damage and would decide on the future course of action including towing the vessel to a location for the transfer of crude oil to another ship for onward movement to Paradip. Panama-flagged vessel MT New Diamond was loaded with 2,70,000 tonnes (2 million barrels) of Kuwaiti crude at Mina-Al-Ahmadi in Kuwait and was headed to Paradip.

The vessel is owned by Proto Emporios Shipping Inc, Liberia while the technical and commercial operator is New Shipping Ltd of Greece. The vessel caught fire when it was at a distance of 38 nautical miles off the Sangaman Kanda Point.

The Sri Lankan Navy sought the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) which immediately deployed ships Shaurya, Sarang and Sujoy and a Dorner aircraft for fire-fighting. On September 4, the mission was also joined by Indian Navy ships, Sahyadri and Shakti, and two Sri Lankan naval vessels. The mission was augmented by two tugs, Rawana and wasamba, from Hambantota port and Alp Winger, an anchor handling/fire-fighting tug.

The fire was completely doused by night of September 8, he said. Mid-way through the mission, a two-metre crack was observed near the engine room. ICG vessels Ameya and Abheek were deployed, carrying oil spill dispersant chemicals and foam.

New Diamond was first towed away from the Lankan shore and the fire was doused using a combination of foam and fire-extinguisher powder. "Once the salvage team gives a go-ahead, a ship-to-ship transfer of crude oil will happen and the cargo will then head for Paradip for final discharge," he added.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

American pacer Ali Khan set to join KKR as Gurney's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USAs 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending approval from IPL. Gurney has pulled out of both the Vitality Blast and IPL 2020 due to a shoulder injury. According to a repor...

BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force BSF on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on ...

Iran condemns deal to normalise Israel-Bahrain ties, describes it 'shameful act'

Iran on Saturday condemned the announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel describing it as shameful act. The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations betw...

Royals rookie to make first start against Pirates

The Kansas City Royals invested heavily in young arms in the 2018 draft, taking four college pitchers in the first 40 picks. They added the consensus best college pitcher available in the 2020 draft, taking Asa Lacy from Texas AM with the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020