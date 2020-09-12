Govt in process of implementing road accident database project

The government is in the process of implementing 'Integrated Road Accident Database Project (iRAD)' across the country, and the related app will enable collection of accident data on the spot. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday said it has conducted a training programme on iRAD app for the officials in selected districts of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. "The basic iRAD app has been developed and will be customized/ integrated as per the requirements of concerned States/UTs. Mobile app of iRAD is available for Android platform, and for other platforms like iOS , it will be available shortly," the ministry said in a statement.

Initially, the proposal will be implemented in six states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The statement said a two-day orientation and training programme on iRAD app was conducted by the Ministry for the selected districts of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Based on the feedback and other suggestions received, the app will be customised for the states, it said.

The development and implementation of iRAD has been entrusted to IIT Madras and the National Informatics Centre Services Inc. The app when developed and functional, will enable the stakeholders such as the Police, Transport, Health, etc to use their mobile phones to collect accident data on the spot, it said. The statement said the project is proposed on IT based system for capturing the spot accident data using mobile app configured for this purpose. This data can then be utilised for various purposes like finding the cause of accident and remedial measures to improve the road infrastructure, to record the accident data for the use of police, health services and other departments concerned, it added.

The project is significant as India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents per annum in which about 1.5 lakh people die and another 3 lakh become crippled..