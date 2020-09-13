Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical Storm Sally could develop into hurricane by Monday, U.S. forecaster says

Tropical Storm Sally is not projected to approach the size or intensity of Hurricane Laura in August, but it will cause up to 12-foot (4.2m) swells offshore, said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist for DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data provider. Laura rampaged across the Gulf of Mexico three weeks ago and grew into a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph) winds.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 00:50 IST
Tropical Storm Sally could develop into hurricane by Monday, U.S. forecaster says
The latest NHC forecast calls for the storm's maximum sustained winds to reach 80 miles per hour (129 kph). Image Credit: Twitter(@NWSNHC)

Tropical Storm Sally, off the west coast of Florida, could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, bringing wind, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Its track will disrupt oil-producing areas of the Gulf for the second time in less than a month. The latest NHC forecast calls for the storm's maximum sustained winds to reach 80 miles per hour (129 kph). Tropical Storm Sally is not projected to approach the size or intensity of Hurricane Laura in August, but it will cause up to 12-foot (4.2m) swells offshore, said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist for DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data provider.

Laura rampaged across the Gulf of Mexico three weeks ago and grew into a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph) winds. It shut hundreds of offshore oil facilities, levelled coastal Louisiana towns and left residents of Louisiana and Texas without power for weeks. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday urged residents to monitor the latest weather reports and heed warnings by local officials.

Oil companies evacuated staff some offshore platforms on Saturday as Tropical Storm Sally reached warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Winds were 40 miles per hour (65 kph), according to a midday measure. Chevron Corp and Murphy Oil Corp evacuated offshore production platforms, and Chevron was preparing to halt output at two, spokespeople said. Other oil companies said they were monitoring the storm and prepared to take actions.

The storm could move slowly and change its path over the next few days, DTN's Foerster said. "Slow-moving storms are tricky. They don't explode in intensity, but it is hard to get the exact landfall" because of the speed, he said.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican urges return to in-person Mass as soon as possible

The Vatican said Saturday it was necessary and urgent to return to in-person Masses as soon as anti-coronavirus measures permit. The head of the Vaticans liturgy office, Cardinal Robert Sarah, said in a letter to bishops conferences that vi...

Report: Eagles RB Sanders (hamstring) out vs. Washington

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will not make the trip to Washington for Sundays season-opening game, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported. Sanders had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the Eagles, who will need...

U.N. steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.The U...

U.N. steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020