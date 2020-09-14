Left Menu
Hurricane Paulette gains strength as it closes in on Bermuda

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds increased to 85 miles per hour (137 kph) late on Sunday and are expected to strengthen further. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the Miami-based center warned.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:29 IST
Hurricane Paulette gains strength as it closes in on Bermuda

Gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Paulette bore down on Bermuda on Sunday with its core expected to pass over the island beginning early Monday morning, according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Paulette, a category one hurricane, is located about 155 miles (249 km) southeast of Bermuda and approaching at a speed of 14 miles per hour (23 km/h), according to the Miami-based center. The hurricane's maximum sustained winds increased to 85 miles per hour (137 kph) late on Sunday and are expected to strengthen further.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the Miami-based center warned. Renee Ming, Bermuda's security minister, said in a statement that motorists should stay off roads from 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, while the island's main airport will remain closed through at least Tuesday midday.

All government offices and schools will be closed through Tuesday, the statement added. The hurricane is forecast to lash the self-governing British territory with a prolonged period of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall of up to 6 inches, the NHC said.

On Sunday afternoon, Paulette's hurricane force winds had extended outward by up to 60 miles (97 km) from its center, while its tropical storm-force winds extend out up to 175 miles (282 km). A category one hurricane features sustained wind speeds of between 74-95 miles per hour (119-153 kph) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

