Some are trying to sabotage development activities of Kerala govt: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday alleged some people, including "some media houses", were trying to sabotage development activities taken up by his government and hide such efforts from the public. Vijayan was responding to media reports about alleged corruption in the Life Mission project which envisaged construction of free houses for homeless poor in the state.

"Some people in the state want to sabotage the developmental activities for the people. Some media houses are also engaged in the same. One media house has given a lead headline alleging that Life Mission is kind of a bribe scheme," he said during the online inauguration of the Konni Medical College Hospital here. Referring to a media report, he said while the headline sought to give an impression that corruption was involved in the Life Mission project, the last line itself contradicted it.

He said 2.26 lakh houses had been built and handed over to homeless people in the state under the Life Mission project so far. The government "realised the dreams of 2.26 lakh families" and the media houses are "trying to hide the welfare activities from the people", he charged.

"Over 2.26 lakh houses were completed and families which could never dreamt of owning a house are living in their own residences. Now they are living in their own house. Is that part of any corruption? Completing the houses is an achievement," the Chief Minister said. He also lashed out at certain political parties which boycotted the hospital event, saying they cannot share the joy of the people.

"This project was halted in 2015, when the UDF government was in power. After we came to power, the hospital was completed and now dedicated to the people," Vijayan said. The medical college will cater to the needs of people in Pathanamthitta and eastern regions of Kollam district, he said adding for further development, the state government has allotted Rs 351 crore.