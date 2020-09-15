Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Wanted: Animal Godparents for Chilean Zoo in 'Bleak' Year

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Wanted: Animal Godparents for Chilean Zoo in 'Bleak' Year
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Wanted: Animal Godparents for Chilean Zoo in 'Bleak' Year

Oliver the rhinoceros, King Julien the lemur, Chilly Willy the penguin and their friends are urgently seeking sponsors for their bed and board in a Chilean zoo as visitors have dwindled to zero with the arrival of coronavirus. Buin Zoo, on the outskirts of the capital Santiago, is ordinarily one of the city's top attractions but it is struggling to stay afloat in an extraordinary year.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Weary A's kick off 2-game set at Rockies

The Oakland As may feel like Tuesdays game at the Colorado Rockies is an off day after the week the American League West leaders have had. Oakland 30-18 has played 10 games in the last seven days, including three doubleheaders. The last one...

UK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

Britains unemployment rate rose for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March, official data showed on Tuesday. The unemployment rate increased to 4.1 in the three months to July from 3.9 in the April-June period, the Off...

Fire erupts in central Beirut commercial district, Lebanese media says

A fire erupted in central Beiruts commercial district on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters reported. Broadcaster al-Jadeed said a landmark building designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid was on fire.The building was close to c...

WRAPUP 5-China's industrial engine gathers speed, consumers open wallets in boost to recovery

Chinas industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August, while retail sales grew for the first time this year, suggesting the economic recovery is gathering pace as demand starts to improve more broadly from the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020