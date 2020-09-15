Left Menu
Development News Edition

World isn't meeting biodiversity goals, UN report finds

In 2010, more than 150 countries agreed to goals to protect nature, but the new United Nations scorecard found that the world has largely failed to meet 20 different targets to safeguard species and ecosystems. Six of those 20 goals were “partially achieved,” and the rest were not.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:46 IST
World isn't meeting biodiversity goals, UN report finds
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A decade-long global effort to save Earth's disappearing species and declining ecosystems has mostly stumbled, with fragile habitats like coral reefs and tropical forests in more trouble than ever, researchers said in a report Tuesday. In 2010, more than 150 countries agreed to goals to protect nature, but the new United Nations scorecard found that the world has largely failed to meet 20 different targets to safeguard species and ecosystems.

Six of those 20 goals were "partially achieved," and the rest were not. If this were a school and these were tests, the world has flunked, said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity, which released the report.

The UN team and report authors said the study is not meant to stoke despair, but to galvanize governments to take stronger actions over the next decade to protect the diversity of life. "Some progress has been made, but inadequate progress. A lot still needs to be done," Mrema said. "The key is to get the political will and the commitment." Duke University ecologist Stuart Pimm, who was not involved in the new report, said it's good that countries are getting together to examine their biodiversity goals but some of the targets are nebulous. Reducing "everything on the planet to single scores" obscures the fact that the picture may look different in different places, he said.

For years, conservation activists have used the polar bear as a poster child for species in trouble — especially those threatened by climate change, which the report connects to biodiversity loss. But Mrema and lead author David Cooper said the world should think about a different poster animal: humans. "A lot of things civilizations depend on are certainly threatened," he said.

The report was originally slated to be released at a UN conference to set biodiversity targets for the next decade, but the event in Kunming, China, was postponed until next year due to the pandemic. Last week, the World Wide Fund for Nature released new research detailing how monitored populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have declined, on average, 68 per cent, between 1970 and 2016.

"With pandemic deaths surging and wildfires raging across the entire West Coast, never have the consequences of our misuse and abuse of the natural world been more clear," said Julia Baum, a biologist at Canada's University of Victoria who wasn't part of the report. As countries prepare to restart their economies after combating the coronavirus, there's an opportunity to do better — or much worse — for the planet, Cooper said.

"Some countries are relaxing environmental regulations, but others are investing in a green recovery," he said. One of the challenges in meeting global biodiversity targets is a mismatch between countries with abundant natural assets — such as large tracts of intact tropical forests — and those with money to enforce protections.

"The biodiversity hotspots tend to be in poorer countries," and wealthy countries need to be willing to provide financial or practical support to help other nations, Cooper said. Dalhousie University marine biologist Boris Worm, who also wasn't part of the report, said the world is at a crossroads.

"We still have the chance to save most of the world's endangered species and vulnerable ecosystems," Worm said. "Now we face a historic choice to either seize this opportunity, and rebuild what has been lost, or to let the world's species slide further into oblivion." He said it's striking that Earth's biodiversity took millions of years to evolve, "yet we could destroy much of it in a matter of decades — or safeguard it for generations to come." "It's our choice," he added.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ring found in mass grave brings closure to Spanish civil war victim's family

A wedding ring worn by her father 84 years ago when he was shot dead by General Francisco Francos fascist forces finally gave certainty to Rosa Maria Insua, who received it, tears in her eyes, last week at the site of a mass grave found nea...

Jaleel has committed no wrong, says Kerala CM

Continuing to defend his cabinet colleague, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Minister K T Jaleel, who had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged FCRA violation case, had committed no wrong and the Congress,...

Jaishankar holds talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan Khalilzad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held extensive talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on the historic peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government and related issues. Khalilzad arr...

Amravati varsity exams to held smoothly assure Maha minister

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said complete planning had been done to conduct online examinations of Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University smoothly amid the coronavirus outbreak.Samant chaired a mee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020