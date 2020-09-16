Recently devastated by bushfires, migrating whales help revive some Australian towns
The fires, during what Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the country’s "black summer", killed at least 33 people and millions of native animals. (Writing by Colin Packham Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:11 IST
Devastated by recent bushfires, parts of Australia's east coast where tourists can see migrating humpback whales are seeing an unexpected surge in demand as people venture to lesser-known destinations closer to home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year Australia prohibited international travel in a bid to stop its citizens contracting COVID-19, and with fewer possible holiday destinations, some are choosing travel to small towns such as Eden, 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Sydney. "It's been an absolutely amazing start to the season," said Brad Wills, the owner of Cat Balou cruises.
Eden, a prime spot to see humpback whales migrating back to Antarctica from the warmer northern waters in September, lies in an area that was among the hardest hit by bushfires that razed than 11 million hectares (37 million acres) of bushland across Australia's southeast. The fires, during what Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the country's "black summer", killed at least 33 people and millions of native animals.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Scott Morrison
- Sydney
- Antarctica
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Australian government says it was not told why Australian journalist detained in China
Facebook threatens to stop publishers in Australia share local news if regulation becomes law
Facebook says will stop news sharing in Australia if new regulations become law
Australia's COVID-19 deaths in virus hotspot fall to 2-week low
Australian government says it was not told why Australian journalist detained in China