Left Menu
Development News Edition

MMRDA, MSRDC swap projects

State infrastructure development authorities MMRDA and MSRDC have decided to swap two crucial projects Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor and the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:23 IST

State infrastructure development authorities MMRDA and MSRDC have decided to swap two crucial projects Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor and the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday tweeted that the authority has taken over the tunnel project from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and handed over the multimodal corridor project to the latter.

According to reports, the decision to swap the projects was taken during a meeting between the two authorities in August. The 126-km corridor is expected to be a crucial step towards development, strengthening and creating job opportunities in seven growth centres in MMR such as Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivali, Panvel, Taloja and Uran.

It is expected to carry all the traffic from JNPT towards Navi Mumbai and Thane outside the city and help reduce traffic congestion within the city, reducing the travel time between Virar to Alibaug by 50 per cent. The nearly Rs 9,000-crore twin tunnel project, on the other hand, is expected to cut the travel time between Borivali and Mulund by 30 minutes to 20 minutes.

The road will also have a 1-km-long link road with a 10.20-km tunnel to be constructed under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and will start from Tikuji Ni Wadi (Thane) and connect with the western expressway at Borivali..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hospitals desperate for oxygen as coronavirus cases top 5 mln

Coronavirus infections in India surged past 5 million on Wednesday, piling pressure on hospitals grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients. In the big states of Maharashtra, ...

New rules on transfer of lecturers on the anvil: Deputy CM

The Act, which deals with transfer of lectures, would be withdrawn and new rules with relevant amendments would be introduced, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday. The new regulations would be simpler and f...

Mali junta moves toward selecting interim president after embargo threat

Malis ruling junta said on Wednesday that it had started the process of naming an interim president, after West African presidents threatened a total embargo on the landlocked country.Leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West Afri...

Belarusian Venus: bruised female nude takes aim at police violence

Imagine a painting of a female nude but with the bare flesh of her legs and body blotched with purple, green and yellow bruises as she lies on the floor and embraces an outline of her country Belarus.The striking protest image, an oil paint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020