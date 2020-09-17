Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slow-moving hurricanes that deluge coasts may be latest hazard of climate change

"These North Atlantic hurricanes are increasingly likely to stall near the coast for many hours," Collins said. The connection to climate change is not settled, but there is evidence that a warming Arctic weakens the winds that can help move a hurricane along its track or push it into the Atlantic away from land, said Jim Kossin, climate scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who authored the 2018 paper and others on the topic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:52 IST
Slow-moving hurricanes that deluge coasts may be latest hazard of climate change
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

For Grant Saltz, who runs a barbecue restaurant in Mobile, Alabama, what struck him about Hurricane Sally was its steady, deliberate pace, after the storm rumbled into the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a powerful Category 2 hurricane. "It's so slow, this one," said Saltz, 38, while clearing away tree branches during a pause in the rains. "We had strong winds for a long period of time. Instead of a few hours, we got it for 12 hours."

Sally is not the most powerful storm to batter the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent memory, but its glacial pace is becoming a regular feature of the deadly storms, which many scientists attribute to climate change. The storm has already dropped more than 18 inches (46 cm) of rain in the last 24 hours, with more rainfall looming, the National Hurricane Center said. At one point during its approach, Sally was moving at a mere 2 miles per hour (3.2 km per hour), recalling Hurricanes Harvey in Houston in 2017, Florence in the Carolinas in 2018, and Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019, massive weather systems that parked over land and dumped rain that had to be measured in feet instead of inches.

A 2018 study found that tropical cyclone speed has decreased globally by 10% since 1949 as the atmosphere warms, which increases the chance that drenching rain inundates the coastline, said Jennifer Collins, professor in the school of geosciences at the University of South Florida. "These North Atlantic hurricanes are increasingly likely to stall near the coast for many hours," Collins said.

The connection to climate change is not settled, but there is evidence that a warming Arctic weakens the winds that can help move a hurricane along its track or push it into the Atlantic away from land, said Jim Kossin, climate scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who authored the 2018 paper and others on the topic. The result can be a storm like Sally "that tracks into a stagnant area and there's no steering flow and it just sits there," Kossin said.

The slow storms worry scientists given how busy 2020's hurricane season has been. The Atlantic basin has seen eight hurricanes already, a milestone reached at this point just three times in the past - in 1893, 2005 and 2012, said Phil Klotzbach, atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four storms now - Sally, Paulette, Teddy and Vicky, with another system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico possibly becoming a depression in the next several days.

The popular focus on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which ranks hurricanes on a 1 to 5 rating based on sustained wind speed, "doesn't take into account the storm surge and the rainfall flooding," Collins said, which is usually more deadly than high winds. Questions about storms and climate change first emerged 15 years ago during Katrina in New Orleans, and people were "extremely cagey about those answers," said Kim Cobb, climate scientist with Georgia Tech.

Hurricane Harvey overwhelmed the city of Houston with rain for several days and turned highways into tidal rivers as the wettest ever tropical cyclone to hit the United States. Sally has not been as bad, but the extent of the rain still surprised residents. "No one expected it to be this bad," said Cody Phillips, who manages De Soto's Seafood Kitchen in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and a lifetime Alabama resident. "It's because it stalled. If it had just passed through, we would've been fine."

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle Corp to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations, if ties to Chines...

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MBD assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover 300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednes...

Roethlisberger takes aim at battered Broncos in Pittsburgh

Ben Roethlisberger made a triumphant return to action Monday night, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over the New York Giants to open the season. The quarterback will try to repeat the success when the Steelers host the Denver Bronc...

WikiLeaks acted in public interest, 'Pentagon Papers' leaker tells Assange hearing

The man who leaked the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War defended Julian Assange at his London extradition hearing on Wednesday, saying WikiLeaks had acted in the public interest and warning Assange would not get a fair trial in the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020