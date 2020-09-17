Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

These giant sperms are a by-product of evolutionary competition for reproductive success, they said. The new discovery is not only by far the oldest example of fossil sperm ever found but also shows that these ostracods had already evolved giant sperm, and specially-adapted organs to transfer them from male to female, 100 million years ago, the researchers explained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 12:33 IST
World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the world's oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the sperm in a new species of crustacean they named Myanmarcypris hui.

They predict that the animals copulated just before their entrapment in the piece of amber (tree resin), which formed in the Cretaceous period, about 100 million years ago. The researchers noted that fossilised sperm are exceptionally rare with previously oldest known examples being only 17 million years old.

Myanmarcypris hui is an ostracod, a kind of crustacean that has existed for 500 million years and lives in all kinds of aquatic environments from deep oceans to lakes and rivers, they said. Their fossil shells are common and abundant but finding specimens preserved in ancient amber with their appendages and internal organs intact provides a rare and exciting opportunity to learn more about their evolution, according to the researchers.

The study, published in the journal Royal Society Proceedings B, also has implications for understanding the evolutionary history of an unusual mode of sexual reproduction involving "giant sperm." The researchers noted that new ostracod finds may be extremely small but in one sense they are giants. Males of most animals -- including humans -- typically produce tens of millions of really small sperm in very large quantities, but there are exceptions, they said.

Some tiny fruit flies and ostracods are famous for investing in quality rather than quantity, producing relatively small numbers of "giant" sperm that are many times longer than the animal itself, according to the researchers. These giant sperms are a by-product of evolutionary competition for reproductive success, they said.

The new discovery is not only by far the oldest example of fossil sperm ever found but also shows that these ostracods had already evolved giant sperm, and specially-adapted organs to transfer them from male to female, 100 million years ago, the researchers explained. the researchers noted that each ostracod is less than a millimetre long.

Using X-ray microscopy the team made computer-aided 3D reconstructions of the ostracods embedded in the amber, revealing incredible detail. "The results were amazing -- not only did we find their tiny appendages to be preserved inside their shells, we could also see their reproductive organs," said He Wang of the Chinese Academy of Science.

"But when we identified the sperm inside the female, and knowing the age of the amber, it was one of those special Eureka-moments in a researcher's life," Wang added. The researchers found adult males and females but it was a female specimen that contained the sperm, indicating that it must have had sex shortly before becoming trapped in the amber.

The reconstructions also revealed the distinctive muscular sperm pumps and penises -- two of each -- that male ostracods use to inseminate the females, who store them in bag-like receptacles until eggs are ready to be fertilised, they said. According to the researchers, such extensive adaptation raises the question of whether reproduction with giant sperms can be an evolutionarily-stable character.

"To show that using giant sperms in reproduction is not an extinction-doomed extravagance of evolution, but a serious long-term advantage for the survival of a species, we need to know when they first appeared" said Renate Matzke-Karasz of Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Germany. This new evidence of the persistence of reproduction with giant sperm for a hundred million years shows it to be a highly successful reproductive strategy that evolved only once in this group, the researchers said.

This is quite impressive for a trait that demands such a substantial investment from both males and females, especially when you consider that many ostracods can reproduce asexually, without needing males at all, they said. "Sexual reproduction with giant sperm must be very advantageous" says Matzke-Karasz added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Navalny team says Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his t...

Will give justice to ex-serviceman in assault case: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government will ensure justice to a Jalgaon-based ex-serviceman who was allegedly attacked by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh accused...

Legal aid provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases by NALSA during Apr-Jun: WCD ministry

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women an...

Immune system's T cells play bigger role in reducing COVID-19 severity: Study

Vaccine candidates for COVID-19 should elicit a broad immune response that includes antibodies, and the bodys helper and killer T cells, according to a study which says weak or uncoordinated immunity may lead to a poor disease outcome. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020