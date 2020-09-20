Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more
China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045, official says China aims to set up a space programme operating thousands of flights a year and carrying tens of thousands of tons of cargo and passengers by 2045, state news agency Xinhua quoted an official as saying on Friday.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Ig Nobel science award: An alligator on helium sounds like ...?
If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons? This profound puzzle challenged a global research team to record an alligator bellowing with normal air and then breathing heliox, a helium-oxygen mixture.
T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly; antiseptic spray may limit virus spread
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Shortage of 'naive' T cells raises COVID-19 risk in elderly If you do not snooze you lose: sleep seen as essential for the brain
Scientists are providing a fuller understanding of the essential role that sleep plays in brain health, identifying an abrupt transition at about 2.4 years of age when its primary purpose shifts from brain-building to maintenance and repair. Researchers on Friday said they conducted a statistical analysis on data from more than 60 sleep studies. They looked at sleep time, duration of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, brain size, and body size, and devised a mathematical model for how sleep changes during development.
China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045, official says
China aims to set up a space program operating thousands of flights a year and carrying tens of thousands of tons of cargo and passengers by 2045, state news agency Xinhua quoted an official as saying on Friday. China is trying to catch up with Russia and the United States to become a major space power by 2030.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xinhua
- United States
- Russia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
U.S. happy to help in China-India border dispute, Trump says
Mainland China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases Friday, vs 11 a day earlier
Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
Xi Jinping undertakes fresh round of brutal purge in China