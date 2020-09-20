Left Menu
Mamata postpones North Bengal visit by eight days

the Hon'ble Chief Minister's ensuing North Bengal district review meetings are being postponed to 29th and 30th September," the notification said. This would be Banerjee's first visit to the northern districts since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her review meetings in north Bengal by eight days, as the meteorological department predicted heavy rain in several parts of the state over the next few days, a government notification said. Banerjee, who was set to leave for Siliguri on September 21, will now undertake her journey eight days later, on September 29, it said.

She is scheduled to chair administrative review meetings of five northern districts, to be held at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri. "In view of the meteorological forecast of inclement weather in West Bengal in the next few days... the Hon'ble Chief Minister's ensuing North Bengal district review meetings are being postponed to 29th and 30th September," the notification said.

This would be Banerjee's first visit to the northern districts since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March. She had visited Malda during the first week of that month..

