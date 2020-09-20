Heavy rainfall to lash Bengal, Mamata postpones tour

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rain in West Bengal over the next few days, the meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is very likely to occur from September 20 to 24, regional MeT Director G K Das said.

Heavy rain owing to the weather system is likely to cause an increase in water levels in different rivers of the state. It may also cause landslides in the hilly regions of the state in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her tour of north Bengal by around a week owing to the forecast of heavy rains.

Banerjee, who was to leave for Siliguri on September 21, will now undertake her journey on September 29, a state government notification said. The low-pressure area is likely to move northwards into Gangetic West Bengal causing heavy rain in the coastal and adjoining districts of East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata and Hooghly, Das said.

The system is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Birbhum, Purulia, East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Jhargram and Murshidabad and heavy rain over the rest of the districts of south Bengal from Monday, which is likely to continue till Wednesday, he said. The low-pressure system will also cause heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpour in some areas in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts from September 22 to 24, the regional MeT director said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from September 20 to 22.