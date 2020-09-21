Science News Roundup: If you do not snooze you lose: sleep seen as essential for the brain

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. If you do not snooze you lose: sleep seen as essential for the brain Scientists are providing a fuller understanding of the essential role that sleep plays in brain health, identifying an abrupt transition at about 2.4 years of age when its primary purpose shifts from brain building to maintenance and repair.

Updated: 21-09-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists are providing a fuller understanding of the essential role that sleep plays in brain health, identifying an abrupt transition at about 2.4 years of age when its primary purpose shifts from brain building to maintenance and repair. Researchers on Friday said they conducted a statistical analysis on data from more than 60 sleep studies. They looked at sleep time, duration of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, brain size and body size, and devised a mathematical model for how sleep changes during development.

