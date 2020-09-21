Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers develop computer that predicts your thoughts, create images based on them

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have developed a technique in which a computer model visual perception by monitoring human brain signals. In a way, it is as if the computer tries to imagine what a human is thinking about.

ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:58 IST
Researchers develop computer that predicts your thoughts, create images based on them
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have developed a technique in which a computer model visual perception by monitoring human brain signals. In a way, it is as if the computer tries to imagine what a human is thinking about. As a result of this imagining, the computer is able to produce entirely new information, such as fictional images that were never before seen. The study was published in the Scientific Reports journal in September. Scientific Reports is an online multidisciplinary, open-access journal from the publishers of Nature.

The technique is based on a novel brain-computer interface. Previously, similar brain-computer interfaces have been able to perform one-way communication from brain to computer, such as spell individual letters or move a cursor. As far as is known, the new study is the first where both the computer's presentation of the information and brain signals were modelled simultaneously using artificial intelligence methods. Images that matched the visual characteristics that participants were focusing on were generated through interaction between human brain responses and a generative neural network.

*Neuroadaptive generative modelling The researchers call this method neuroadaptive generative modelling. A total of 31 volunteers participated in a study that evaluated the effectiveness of the technique. Participants were shown hundreds of AI-generated images of diverse-looking people while their EEG was recorded.

The subjects were asked to concentrate on certain features, such as faces that looked old or were smiling. While looking at a rapidly presented series of face images, the EEGs of the subjects were fed to a neural network, which inferred whether any image was detected by the brain as matching what the subjects were looking for. Based on this information, the neural network adapted its estimation as to what kind of faces people were thinking of. Finally, the images generated by the computer were evaluated by the participants and they nearly perfectly matched with the features the participants were thinking of. The accuracy of the experiment was 83 per cent.

"The technique combines natural human responses with the computer's ability to create new information. In the experiment, the participants were only asked to look at the computer-generated images. The computer, in turn, modelled the images displayed and the human reaction toward the images by using human brain responses. From this, the computer can create an entirely new image that matches the user's intention," says Tuukka Ruotsalo, Academy of Finland Research Fellow at the University of Helsinki, Finland, and Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. *Unconscious attitudes may be exposed

Generating images of the human face is only one example of the technique's potential uses. One practical benefit of the study may be that computers can augment human creativity. "If you want to draw or illustrate something but are unable to do so, the computer may help you to achieve your goal. It could just observe the focus of attention and predict what you would like to create," Ruotsalo says. However, the researchers believe that the technique may be used to gain an understanding of perception and the underlying processes in our mind.

"The technique does not recognise thoughts but rather responds to the associations we have with mental categories. Thus, while we are not able to find out the identity of a specific 'old person' a participant was thinking of, we may gain an understanding of what they associate with old age. We, therefore, believe it may provide a new way of gaining insight into social, cognitive, and emotional processes," says Senior Researcher Michiel Spape. According to Spape, this is also interesting from a psychological perspective.

"One person's idea of an elderly person may be very different from another's. We are currently uncovering whether our technique might expose unconscious associations, for example by looking if the computer always renders old people as, say, smiling men." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

MoRTH waives off permit requirement for vehicles carrying oxygen till March end 2021

By Joymala Bagchi In a crucial step forward, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order to waive off permit requirements for vehicles carrying oxygen tanks or cylinders till March 31, 2021 following the pandemic, on Mon...

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020