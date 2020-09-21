Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain lashes parts of Odisha

Keeping in view the weather forecast, the state government issued a fresh advisory to the District Collectors to remain prepared for any possible water-logging, flash flood and landslide in the hilly areas. The low-pressure system, which formed on Sunday, now lies over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:05 IST
Heavy rain lashes parts of Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy downpour lashed parts of Odisha on Monday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, even as the weather office forecast more rainfall in the state over the next two days. Keeping in view the weather forecast, the state government issued a fresh advisory to the District Collectors to remain prepared for any possible water-logging, flash flood and landslide in the hilly areas.

The low-pressure system, which formed on Sunday, now lies over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha. It is likely to move west northwestward during the next 23 days, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Under its influence, several parts of the state, including capital Bhubaneswar, were battered by heavy rainfall. Several low-lying areas of the city faced water-logging following intermittent rainfall, disrupting traffic movement.

While Bhubaneswar recorded over 80 mm rainfall since morning, neighbouring Cuttack city reported more than 25 mm rainfall. Districts such as Ganjam, Angul, Nayagarh, Sonepur and Sambalpur also experienced enhanced rainfall since Sunday.

The MeT Centre said rainfall activity will continue for the next two days, while heavy to very heavy downpour may hit some areas. Squally weather coupled with the strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast for next two days, it said. Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena issued an advisory to district collectors, asking them to remain prepared to deal with any possible water-logging, flash flood and landslide in the hilly areas.

He said continuous vigil must be maintained on low-lying areas and steps for dewatering should be taken wherever required. The Met centre issued a 'Red' warning for some areas of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Balangir districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall and even extremely heavy downpour is likely to occur till Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh Keonjhar where an Orange warning was sounded till Tuesday. As a result, localised flash floods, water-logging in low lying areas, landslides in hilly areas and damage to kutcha houses as also standing crops may take place, it said.

This is the seventh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August. Five back-to-back low-pressure systems developed on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24 had triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood situations in several areas of Odisha.

Similarly, a low-pressure area had formed over west- central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast on September 13, triggering widespread rainfall.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC takes down coronavirus airborne transmission guidance

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error. The now-withdrawn guidanc...

France reports 5,298 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 5,298 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from the previous days increase of 10,569.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections has risen by 53 to 31,338, the health mini...

Iraq to bar pilgrims over COVID-19 fears

Iraq is to bar entry to religious pilgrims to the country, its government health committee said in a statement on Monday, just weeks ahead of a Shiite Muslim pilgrimage which is the largest annual religious gathering in the world. Arbaeen, ...

Suspect in 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case arrested from Kerala: Police

A suspect in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case was arrested from Kerala on Monday, a senior police officer said. One person was killed and 20 others were wounded in the serial blasts at nine places in the city on July 25 that year.Impor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020