Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM-UDAY: Conveyance deeds issued to over 1,500 applicants

The scheme was launched October 29, 2019 to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. "Till September 18 the year 3,18,946 people have registered for the scheme and conveyance deeds or authorisation slips have been issued to 1,533 applicants," the DDA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:29 IST
PM-UDAY: Conveyance deeds issued to over 1,500 applicants
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Conveyance deeds or authorisation slips have been issued to 1,533 applicants under the PM-Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PMUDAY), the DDA said on Tuesday. The scheme was launched October 29, 2019 to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

"Till September 18 the year 3,18,946 people have registered for the scheme and conveyance deeds or authorisation slips have been issued to 1,533 applicants," the DDA said in a statement. The Delhi Development Authority said it has organised several awareness camps and meetings with RWAs in various parts of Delhi for residents of unauthorised colonies to help them in getting ownership rights.

The awareness camps were organised at Hardev Nagar Burari (Laxmi Nagar), Roshanpura (Dwarka), Valmiki Colony (Dhamsa) & Dabur Enclave Jafarpura (Dwarka), Mahila Park Patel Nagar (Dwarka), Ramgarh Jagirpur (Pitampura), Madhur Vihar (Laxmi Nagar), among other places, it said. Such camps and meetings with RWAs are expected to be conducted by each of the processing centers under PM-UDAY Cell every week, the DDA said.

To help the residents of unauthorised colonies, the DDA has taken a slew of measures. The DDA has tied up with Common Service Centre (CSC) e-Governance Services India Limited, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT managing the CSC scheme, for carrying out online registration of citizens under the PM-UDAY scheme as well as filing of applications for conferment of right in unauthorized colonies, it said. Approximately 1,375 CSCs have been engaged to facilitate the residents. In addition, 28 help desks under PM-UDAY Cell, are currently operational to facilitate and render all necessary assistance for conferment of ownership rights, the urban body said.

Besides, five processing centers (Pitampura, Dwarka, Hauz Khas, Laxmi Nagar and Rohini) are actively functioning for back-end processing of the applications on PM-UDAY portal and issuing conveyance deeds or authorisation slips against mature cases, it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran

Irans president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose neither negotiations nor war on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehrans 2015 nuclear deal with major p...

France's Macron says U.S. maximum pressure on Iran not working

The United States maximum pressure campaign on Iran has so far failed, Frances president said on Tuesday, and he dismissed U.S. efforts to restore U.N. sanctions against Tehran because Washington had already left the 2015 nuclear deal.The m...

Iran strikes defiant tone at UN under crushing US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a defiant and fiery speech on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly as his nation grapples with the Middle Easts worst coronavirus outbreak and a weakened economy, but he insisted that it is the US th...

UP: Man arrested for 'offensive' WhatsApp post on PM Modi

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Mirzapur on Tuesday for allegedly positing a video on WhatsApp that was deemed offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused, in his 20s, had allegedly posted a video on a What...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020