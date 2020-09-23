NASA, US Space Force ink MoU to collaborate in areas of mutual interest

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the U.S. Space Force (USSF) have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue their longstanding partnership and investigate areas of mutual interest such as human spaceflight, U.S. space policy, space transportation, standards and best practices for safe operations in space, scientific research, and planetary defense.

The new memorandum was signed on Tuesday by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and USSF Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, superseding a 14-year old agreement signed between the two organizations.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bridenstine said, "NASA's partnerships are vital to ensuring America continues to lead the world in the peaceful uses of outer space. This agreement with the U.S. Space Force reaffirms and continues our rich legacy of collaboration with the Defense Department and provides a critical foundation to investigate areas of mutual interest for our distinct civil and defense roles in space."

The USSF will secure the peaceful use of space, free for any who seek to expand their understanding of the universe, by organizing, training and equipping forces to protect U.S. and allied interests in spa, NASA said in a press release.

NASA is currently advancing plans for unprecedented lunar exploration under the Artemis program that seeks to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 and explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. The first unmanned mission under the program, known as Artemis I, is scheduled for 2021 and Artemis II will fly with the crew in 2023.

In 2024, Artemis III will land the first astronauts on the lunar South Pole. These missions will also help the agency prepare for the first-ever human exploration of Mars.