Odd News Roundup: As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wild; Ig Nobel science award: An alligator on helium sounds like ...?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons? This profound puzzle challenged a global research team to record an alligator bellowing with normal air, and then breathing heliox, a helium-oxygen mixture.

They're a far cry from the ancient Roman chariots immortalized in the 1959 classic movie "Ben-Hur", but critics say they can be just as dangerous in the wrong hands. Thousands of electric scooters are filling the cobblestoned streets of central Rome as people seek alternatives to crowded public transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

