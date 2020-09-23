Left Menu
Mizoram MP urges Centre to give compensation to people affected by earthquakes

Vanlalvena said that he has met officials of Union Earth Science Ministry and urged them to send an investigation team to Mizoram to assess the ground reality and causes of frequent earthquakes in the state. A series of earthquakes hit several parts of Mizoram, including Champhai district, Saitual, Siaha and Serchhip district since June 18.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram K Vanlalvena has urged the Centre to give compensations to people affected by earthquakes in Mizoram and to send a team to investigate the cause of frequent earthquakes in the state, an official said on Wednesday. The MP has asked the Earth Science Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division to immediately send an investigation team to Mizoram, to provide compensation to the earthquake victims, and to provide adequate facilities related to earthquake management to Mizoram, the official said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also raised the issue in the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday and said that earthquakes have rocked Mizoram's Champhai district and some parts of the Serchhip district near the Myanmar border on more than 100 occasions during this year damaging many dwelling houses and affecting people. Vanlalvena said that he has met officials of the Union Earth Science Ministry and urged them to send an investigation team to Mizoram to assess the ground reality and causes of frequent earthquakes in the state.

A series of earthquakes hit several parts of Mizoram, including the Champhai district, Saitual, Siaha, and the Serchhip district since June 18. Champhai was the hardest-hit district. The last earthquake was reported on September 20.

Officials of the Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department said that tremors were felt on several occasions since June. They said that more than 280 houses were damaged in the Champhai district causing monetary loss to the tune of over Rs 316.35 lakh.

Officials also said that the government was taking massive efforts to deal with earthquakes by sending geology experts to the affected areas, doctors to assess the health condition of the affected people, and providing assistance to the victims. Champhai district deputy commissioner Maria CT Zuali said that the affected families have been given financial and material assistance.

