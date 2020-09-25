Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frustrated Australian climate activist juggles school and a lawsuit

The students argue the Environment Minister Susan Ley has a duty of care to protect them from climate change and the expansion of Whitehaven Coal's Vickery coal mine in New South Wales state will contribute to climate change and endanger their future. Less than two years ago, Hayes was at school frustrated by what he perceived as inaction to lower carbon emissions.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:58 IST
Frustrated Australian climate activist juggles school and a lawsuit
Representative image

Australian school student Ambrose Hayes, 15, should be at home studying but instead he is in court trying to protect his future from climate change.

Hayes is one of eight students who have launched a class action to stop the environment minister approving an expansion of a coal mine arguing it will endanger their futures. The students argue the Environment Minister Susan Ley has a duty of care to protect them from climate change and the expansion of Whitehaven Coal's Vickery coal mine in New South Wales state will contribute to climate change and endanger their future.

Less than two years ago, Hayes was at school frustrated by what he perceived as inaction to lower carbon emissions. Now, he is a leading climate activist in Australia. "I shouldn't have to be doing this. I should be a 'normal kid' going to school and not having to worry about this. But the government has left us no choice. The last generations have left us not choice. We need to stand up," Hayes told Reuters.

Climate change has been a divisive topic in Australia, one of the world's largest per capita carbon emitters. The country's conservative government has won successive elections on a platform of supporting Australia's dominant fossil fuel sectors. But massive bushfires earlier this year, which experts said were stoked by a drought exacerbated by climate change, have elevated climate change as an issue for many, especially with fires expected in a few months when Australia's summer returns.

"More bushfires. More extreme events that we've been experiencing last year. It'll be a lot worse in the strength and the power," said Hayes. About 300,000 Australian school children and climate activist last year took to the streets demanding urgent action to lower carbon emissions, protests criticised by several senior Australian government ministers.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him long back that Rajputs photos were sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not s...

Ice Cube to star in Universal's sci-fi film

Universal Pictures has roped in actor Ice Cube to headline its upcoming sci-fi feature. The untitled movie will be directed by Rich Lee from a script by Kenneth Golde, reported Deadline.Though the plot details are not yet known, the film is...

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, attacks Oppn

Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their o...

Cricket-Punjab spinner Bishnoi lauds Kumble influence

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi hailed the influence of head coach Anil Kumble after he and fellow wristspinner Murugan Ashwin picked up three wickets each to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020