Two medium-intensity quakes hit Ladakh: NCS

Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 5.4 and 3.6 hit the Ladakh region on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The first quake of magnitude 5.4 occurred at 4.27 pm at a depth of 10 kms and the second quake of magnitude 3.6 at a depth of 10 kms hit the region at 5.29 pm, it said.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities.