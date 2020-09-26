Modi lauds CSIR on its foundation day

Modi lauds CSIR on its foundation dayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 10:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its foundation day on Saturday, saying it has been at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India
In a tweet, Modi added the organisation has also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19
"Greetings to all those associated with CSIR on its Foundation Day. CSIR is at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India. They have also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19. Best wishes to CSIR for its future endeavours," he said.
