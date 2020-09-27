Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast
Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor, which the USGS said occurred at around 1710 GMT, at a depth of 10 kilometres and far south of South Africa's coast. "Guys, we just felt a tremor in Cape Town.Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-09-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 01:06 IST
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor, which the USGS said occurred at around 1710 GMT, at a depth of 10 kilometres and far south of South Africa's coast.
"Guys, we just felt a tremor in Cape Town. Our house shook, the ground shook and rumbled, there was a faint rumbling sound. It all lasted 5 seconds," one resident wrote on Twitter. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- US Geological Survey
- Cape Town
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
South African economy to shrink by more than government's 7% forecast in 2020 -Mboweni
'There's nothing we can do,' striking South African undertakers tell bereaved
TRESemmé hair ad angers South Africans still hurting from racist past
South Africa commits $650 mln to airline SAA, administrator says
South Africa to know true virus toll in weeks