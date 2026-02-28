Left Menu

South Africa Invokes Military Might in Crime Hotspots

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to deploy the military to combat organized crime and gang violence in high-crime areas, including Cape Town and Johannesburg. The move aims to address threats to democracy and economic stability but has sparked debate about its implications and effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:02 IST
South Africa Invokes Military Might in Crime Hotspots
Ramaphosa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a bold move to address South Africa's soaring crime rates, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will deploy military forces to high-crime areas. This decision targets organized crime, gang violence, and illegal mining in provinces such as Western Cape, Gauteng, and Eastern Cape.

Cape Town's vibrant cityscape is overshadowed by violent crime, particularly on its outskirts where gangs battle for control of the drug trade. Additionally, in Gauteng, illegal mining operations conducted by crime syndicates exacerbate the issue, with thousands involved in unlawful extraction activities.

Despite historical sensitivities around military deployments, Ramaphosa emphasizes the urgency of addressing what he describes as South Africa's most immediate threat to safety and governance. Critics, however, argue that this move underscores a failure in governance, while supporters insist it is necessary to restore stability.

TRENDING

1
Thar Driver Arrested After Petrol Theft Attempt in Noida

Thar Driver Arrested After Petrol Theft Attempt in Noida

 India
2
Kejriwal's Acquittal Sparks Legal Rethink in India

Kejriwal's Acquittal Sparks Legal Rethink in India

 India
3
Will Jacks Anticipates Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown

Will Jacks Anticipates Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown

 Sri Lanka
4
Court Discharge Sparks Political Tensions: Kejriwal's Temple Visit and BJP's Rebuttal

Court Discharge Sparks Political Tensions: Kejriwal's Temple Visit and BJP's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026