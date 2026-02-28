South Africa Invokes Military Might in Crime Hotspots

In a bold move to address South Africa's soaring crime rates, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will deploy military forces to high-crime areas. This decision targets organized crime, gang violence, and illegal mining in provinces such as Western Cape, Gauteng, and Eastern Cape.

Cape Town's vibrant cityscape is overshadowed by violent crime, particularly on its outskirts where gangs battle for control of the drug trade. Additionally, in Gauteng, illegal mining operations conducted by crime syndicates exacerbate the issue, with thousands involved in unlawful extraction activities.

Despite historical sensitivities around military deployments, Ramaphosa emphasizes the urgency of addressing what he describes as South Africa's most immediate threat to safety and governance. Critics, however, argue that this move underscores a failure in governance, while supporters insist it is necessary to restore stability.