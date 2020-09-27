Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon to withdraw from north India in 2 days; rainy season to end on above-normal note

Overall, the country has received 9 per cent more rainfall than normal until September 26, according to data. "Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas from September 28," the weather department said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:08 IST
Monsoon to withdraw from north India in 2 days; rainy season to end on above-normal note

The southwest monsoon is set to retreat from parts of north India in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, while data suggests that the rainy season is most likely to end on an above-normal note. Overall, the country has received 9 per cent more rainfall than normal until September 26, according to data.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas from September 28," the weather department said. Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of private forecaster Skymet Weather, said rainfall has reduced considerably.

"The withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan is likely to start from tomorrow (Monday). It looks like monsoon will withdraw on an above-normal note," Palawat said. Rainfall in the range of 96 to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) is considered as 'normal', while precipitation in the range of 104 to 110 per cent of the LPA is 'excess'.

Nine states have received excess rainfall, while 20 states have recorded normal precipitation, the data shows. The official rainfall season in India is from June 1 to September 30. Monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 1, its normal onset date.

June recorded 17 per cent more rainfall, while July saw 10 per cent deficiency. However, there was an excess rainfall in August -- the month recorded 27 per cent more rainfall than normal. Parts of north India -- Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir --- have recorded deficient rainfall. The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded high deficiency of rainfall this year.

Large parts of the country in west and south India, including Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, have received excess rainfall. Sikkim is the only state to have received large excess rainfall..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Indian man gets 6 months in UAE jail on molestation charge

A 40-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to six months in jail for molesting a woman here, according to a media report. The incident was reported to Dubai Police in June, the Gulf News reported. At about 10 am, two patrol officers reache...

Former Lebanese FM, president's son-in-law, has coronavirus

A former Lebanese foreign minister and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Sunday. The statement from his office said Gebran Bassil, who also heads the Christian Free Patriotic Moveme...

Yemen's warring parties agree largest prisoner swap

Yemens warring parties have agreed to exchange around 1,000 prisoners, including 15 Saudis, as part of trust-building steps aimed at reviving a stalled peace process, the United Nations and sources said on Sunday. The Yemeni government, bac...

Tennis-French Open gets off to chilly start

Gone are the queues of spectators and gone is the sun as the French Open kicked off in underwhelming fashion on Sunday with persistent drizzle and a chill wind sweeping the almost-empty Roland Garros grounds.Play started at 1100 local time ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020