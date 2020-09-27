Left Menu
Shooting at UP Film City ‘to begin in 3-4 months', senior official inspects site

“He also instructed YEIDA to prepare the DPR for the film city.” Asked as to by when a DPR could be submitted, Bhatia told PTI: “As soon as possible.” Awasthi, also the chairman of Film Bandhu, the nodal agency of the state government for cinema-related activities, was joined by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh during the site inspection.

27-09-2020
Shooting at the upcoming Film City in Gautam Buddh Nagar can begin in three to four months from now, senior government official Awanish Awasthi said Sunday, according to BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Information Awanish Awasthi inspected the site in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA's) Sector 21 and instructed officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) soon

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently approved a proposal to set up the Film City in 1,000 acre of land along the Yamuna Expressway, near Noida

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh tweeted in Hindi, “Additional Chief Secretary to UP government Awanish Awasthi toured the proposed film city site in Sector 21 of Yamuna Authority. He said that shooting will begin at this location in 3 to 4 months.” YEIDA's officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia said Awasthi observed the road connectivity and development adjacent to the site and in the areas nearby. “He also instructed YEIDA to prepare the DPR for the film city.” Asked as to by when a DPR could be submitted, Bhatia told PTI: “As soon as possible.” Awasthi, also the chairman of Film Bandhu, the nodal agency of the state government for cinema-related activities, was joined by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh during the site inspection.

