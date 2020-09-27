Left Menu
Fossilised leaves from Jurassic period found in Jharkhand

"I and my team have been working in the region for the last 12 years but we never found such prominent fossils before," he said. Several fossils were earlier found in Maharajpur, Tarpahad, Garmi Pahad and Barharwa areas in Sahibganj and Sonajhari in neighbouring Pakur district.

PTI | Sahibganj | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:15 IST
Geologists have found fossilised leaves, estimated to be around 150-200 million years old, in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. A couple of 20 cm by 5 cm fossilised leaves of genus Ptilophyllum have been found in Dudhkol mountain in Taljhari area on Saturday and further excavation is underway, lead geologist assistant professor Ranjit Kumar Singh of Sahibganj PG College said.

The excavation is being conducted in association with National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow under a project of the Department of Science and Technology of the Union government. "Such leaves were consumed by herbivorous dinosaurs.

Smaller fossils from Upper Jurassic to Cretaceous period were earlier found in the region. We might even find fossilised dinosaur eggs during further excavation," Singh told PTI on Sunday. "I and my team have been working in the region for the last 12 years but we never found such prominent fossils before," he said.

Several fossils were earlier found in Maharajpur, Tarpahad, Garmi Pahad and Barharwa areas in Sahibganj and Sonajhari in neighbouring Pakur district. "There are chances of finding more fossils in this region," Singh added.

