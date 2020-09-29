Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai villagers 'reclaim' land after 26-year fight over mine

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Villagers in a near three-decade battle against a mine in northeastern Thailand said they had reclaimed land that was allocated for quarrying despite their objections, reflecting a growing trend of community action against industrialisation. Villagers in the Nong Bua Lamphu province said they never consented to the land being used for mining and had occupied the mining area last week after the permit expired.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:01 IST
Thai villagers 'reclaim' land after 26-year fight over mine

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Villagers in a near three-decade battle against a mine in northeastern Thailand said they had reclaimed land that was allocated for quarrying despite their objections, reflecting a growing trend of community action against industrialisation.

Villagers in the Nong Bua Lamphu province said they never consented to the land being used for mining and had occupied the mining area last week after the permit expired. Villagers said that the mining had affected their health and the environment for 26 years, and that they would oppose any move to renew the permit. Instead, they pledged to turn the 36-hectare (89-acre) area into a community forest.

"We ask the government to realise that the area can no longer be used for the mine," said Wilai Anuwet, a member of the Khao Lao Yai-Pha Jun Dai Community Forest Conservation Group, that has led the protests. "We are turning the quarry mine and stone mill into a garden and community forest. Even if it takes another 10 years, our determination will not fade," she said late on Monday.

The mining permit was issued in accordance with the law, said Santi Laoboonsaeng, deputy governor of Nong Bua Lamphu province, adding that the environmental impact assessment of the area did not show any irregularities. "I am waiting for the academic evidence ... that says the mining destroyed natural resources," he said.

Thor Silasitthi Co, the Thai company that previously mined the land, could not be reached for comment. Protests have erupted in Thailand in recent years as evictions from forests and farmland have risen to make way for mines and power plants that villagers say are hurting the environment and their livelihoods.

Earlier this year, public hearings for an industrial project in southern Thailand were postponed after locals said that a lockdown for the coronavirus could see the plans approved with little scrutiny. Meanwhile, villagers in northern Thailand who successfully campaigned against a community forest from being destroyed for an industrial zone are the recipients of a United Nations award this year.

The Thai government has vowed to review conflicting land claims and resolve such cases quickly. In Nong Bua Lamphu province, about 4,000 people in six villages have been impacted by pollution and damage to their homes from explosions at the mine, according to local activists.

Villagers said they had also faced threats and intimidation. Four villagers were killed between 1995 and 1999, and no one held responsible, according to human rights group Protection International, which has recorded more than 70 killings of human rights activists in Thailand during the last 50 years.

"Authorities must ensure the safety and protection of these human rights defenders," said Pranom Somwong, Protection International's Thailand representative. "The community's request to shut down mining and rehabilitate the forest is reasonable," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

An official at the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand said they had asked the police to ensure the security of the villagers.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

German finance minister defends record debt to continue fiscal splurge in pandemic

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he would persist with heavy spending to help Europes largest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic as rescue and stimulus measures push debt to its highest level on record. Speakin...

Manager of lab in Kerala held for issuing 'fake' COVID-19 certificates to travellers

A manager of a private lab in Valanchery in the district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates to those travelling to various Middle East countries. Arma lab in Valanchery, a franchise of a Kozhik...

Analysis: In debate, a last chance for Trump to define Biden

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump seized control of the White House race and never let go. He masterfully defined and denigrated his opponents with cutting nicknames and a say-anything debate style, and repeatedly drew hi...

OYO's co-living arm offers 20% discounts on monthly rent to customers opting for long term stay

Hospitality firm OYOs rental housing arm OYO LIFE on Tuesday said it will offer a 20 per cent discount on monthly rent to its customers starting from the fourth month of their stay. It has also taken several other safety measures at its cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020