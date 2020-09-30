Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regeneron says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, improves symptoms

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday said its experimental two-antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, enhancing its chances of becoming a treatment for the disease that has killed over a million people worldwide.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 03:26 IST
Regeneron says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, improves symptoms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday said its experimental two-antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, enhancing its chances of becoming a treatment for the disease that has killed over a million people worldwide. "We hope these data will support an EUA" (emergency use authorization) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said on a conference call.

The FDA can authorize emergency use of a drug before completing its review for a formal approval. Shares of Regeneron, which closed at $573.61, were halted after hours.

Trial results for the first 275 patients showed the greatest effect in those who had not yet mounted their own immune response prior to treatment. That suggests the treatment, REGN-COV2, could help patients whose own immune system is not strong enough to combat the virus, Regeneron said. REGN-COV2 is part of a class of biotech therapies known as monoclonal antibodies. Several companies are using the technology to manufacture copies of human antibodies to the new coronavirus.

Regeneron believes its dual-antibody formula will limit the ability of the virus to escape detection and attack. The study tested two different doses of REGN-COV2 in two patient populations: those who had mounted an effective immune response on their own (seropositive), and those whose immune response was not yet adequate, or seronegative.

Among patients given a placebo, those who already had effective natural antibodies had a median time to alleviation of symptoms of 7 days, compared to 13 days for seronegative patients. Among seronegative patients given the Regeneron cocktail, median time to symptom alleviation was 8 days for the high-dose group, and 6 days for the low-dose group.

Regeneron also said REGN-COV2 rapidly reduced viral load through day 7 in seronegative patients. In addition, patients with higher virus levels at the start of the trial had correspondingly greater reductions in viral load with REGN-COV2, which is given by intravenous infusion. Serious adverse side effects occurred in two placebo patients and one patient who got a lower dose of REGN-COV2. There were no deaths in the trial.

The treatment is also being studied for use in hospitalized patients, and for prevention of infection in people who have been exposed to COVID-19. The U.S. government in June awarded Regeneron a $450 million supply contract for the antibody cocktail.

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG last month agreed to boost overall manufacturing capacity for REGN-COV2 by at least three and a half times. Under the deal, Regeneron would handle U.S. sales of the treatment and Roche would be responsible for the rest of the world.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday he is seeking board approval for a 12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available ...

Stopgap bill funding U.S government through Dec. 11 advances in Senate

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, with final passage of the measure expected on the deadline, Wednesday.Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday. The l...

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanons Hezbollah of storing weapons near a gas company in a residential Beirut neighborhood, but the Iran-backed movement denied it.Speaking in a video to the United Nations Gen...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020