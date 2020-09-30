Leopard declared man-eater shot dead

A leopard, which was declared man-eater after it killed two persons and injured another in the district last week, was shot dead Wednesday by a forest department hunter, officials said. "The 10-year-old leopard was shot dead in Sukauli forests by forest department hunter Sayyed Alibin Hadi. The hunter was called by the department from Meerut for the purpose," Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Vinay Bhargav said

The leopard had killed two persons, including an 11-year-old girl, and injured another person last week, prompting the department to declare it man-eater.