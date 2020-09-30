Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare earthquake shakes parts of Denmark, no damage, injuries

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:19 IST
Rare earthquake shakes parts of Denmark, no damage, injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A rare earthquake with magnitude 3.4 occurred Wednesday in the North Sea off Denmark, officials said, adding it was "relatively large" for the Scandinavian country. There were no reports of damage or injury.

The National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said the undersea quake off the northwestern fishing port of Thyboroen struck at 6:58 a.m. (0458 GMT). Thyboroen is nearly 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Copenhagen. Local TV MidtVest television said the quake was felt in many parts of northwestern Denmark. Earthquakes are uncommon in the country.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur sees 982 fresh COVID-19 cases; 38 more deaths

At least 982 new cases of COVID- 19 and 38 more casualties were recorded in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said. The detection of fresh cases has taken the tally to 78,012, while the toll reached 2,510, the official ...

Andhra Congress aims to get 10 lakh signatures from state's farmers against agriculture laws

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee APCC on Wednesday said that it is going to start the signature collection movement against the agriculture sector laws passed by the central government. Speaking to media, APCC Vice-President G Gangadhar, s...

Poverty batters almost half of Argentines due to crisis plus pandemic -researchers

Nearly half of Argentinas population was dragged into poverty in the second quarter of this year by the brutal effects of the the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys longstanding economic crisis, researchers estimated on Wednesday.Ahead of...

Taliban aware of possible new obstacles during intra-Afghan peace talks: Spokesman

Kabul Afghanistan, September 30 ANISputnik Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak told reporters on Wednesday that the intra-Afghan peace talks, which were launched in Doha earlier this month, were not an easy process and required patience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020