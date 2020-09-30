Rare earthquake shakes parts of Denmark, no damage, injuries

Rare earthquake shakes parts of Denmark, no damage, injuriesPTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:19 IST
A rare earthquake with magnitude 3.4 occurred Wednesday in the North Sea off Denmark, officials said, adding it was "relatively large" for the Scandinavian country. There were no reports of damage or injury.
The National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said the undersea quake off the northwestern fishing port of Thyboroen struck at 6:58 a.m. (0458 GMT). Thyboroen is nearly 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Copenhagen. Local TV MidtVest television said the quake was felt in many parts of northwestern Denmark. Earthquakes are uncommon in the country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- North Sea
- Scandinavian
- Copenhagen
ALSO READ
Badminton World Federation postpones Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark after multiple teams pull out due to COVID-19 pandemic.
BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to next year after pullouts, Denmark Open to go ahead
Soccer-Rangers and Denmark great Laudrup wins cancer battle
OSCE deploys mission to investigate Belarus presidential election, says Denmark
Sindhu pulls out of Denmark Open to be held next month