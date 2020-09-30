Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. puts China at top of forced labor list

By Christine Murray Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States on Wednesday identified China as the global hotspot for goods made with forced labor, highlighting growing concern over treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published its biennial list of goods believed to be produced by child or forced labor that included 17 Chinese-made products, from gloves to Christmas decorations.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:42 IST
U.S. puts China at top of forced labor list

By Christine Murray Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States on Wednesday identified China as the global hotspot for goods made with forced labor, highlighting growing concern over treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published its biennial list of goods believed to be produced by child or forced labor that included 17 Chinese-made products, from gloves to Christmas decorations. The list featured 155 goods from 77 countries, with about two dozen items added since the 2018 report such as Ethiopian khat, a plant used as a stimulant, and fish from Taiwan's distant-water fleet.

"All the abuses detailed in these reports are troubling, but there's one in particular that stands out," U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told a news call on Wednesday. "China by a wide margin has more goods made with forced labor than any other country."

The Xinjiang region in northwest China is home to a large population of Uighur people, a minority that faces repression from the Chinese government. The United Nations has said reports suggest 1 million Uighur Muslims have been detained in camps there.

China denies mistreatment of the Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centers needed to fight extremism. A representative of the Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Activists have warned that a focus solely on Xinjiang is too narrow, and a report by an Australian think tank earlier this year found that tens of thousands of Uighurs had been moved to work in factories across China. In its report, the DOL said that the transportation of Uighurs broadened the risk of forced labor in supply chains.

The U.S. government's criticism of China comes at a time of bilateral trade tensions between the two countries and limited but growing efforts by U.S. customs to ban goods tainted by forced labor, from Malaysian palm oil to Chinese cotton. Some 25 million people globally are estimated by the U.N.'s International Labour Organization (ILO) to be victims of forced labor.

Millions of children around the world could be pushed into work as schools remain closed and families struggle to survive the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations has warned. Jennifer Rosenbaum, U.S. director for the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Global Labor Justice, said the report put companies on notice that they could be penalized in the future.

"The report issued today shows that the use of forced labor on global supply chains and the profiting by companies at the top is a problem across country and across sector," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "It's important for working people to stand in solidarity with each other."

The DOL noted that a country with a large number of goods on the list can sometimes be an indicator that policymakers are being transparent about the problems. Separately on Wednesday, the U.S. government said it banned the import of palm oil from a Malaysian company on suspicions that the products were made with forced labor.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said it has issued 13 orders to block goods made with forced labor so far in fiscal year 2020.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's government heads further to the right in new lineup

Polands ruling nationalists appeared to have taken a turn further to the right on Wednesday with the appointment of an ultra-conservative education chief in a new cabinet lineup, raising the prospect of new friction with the European Union....

UN chief cites pandemic's 'unprecedent toll'

The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an unprecedent toll especially on the economies of many developing countries and the world has not responded with the massive and urgent support those countries and communities n...

Nearly half of Argentina in poverty as pandemic deepens crisis, researchers say

Nearly half of Argentinas population was living in poverty in the second quarter, a sharp increase from last year, as the countrys longstanding economic crisis deepened due to the coronavirus pandemic, researchers estimated on Wednesday. Th...

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules to aid 'orderly discussion'

The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it would take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, following widespread criticism of their first en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020