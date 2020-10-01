Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman Sachs to open office in Hyderabad, second in India

"The new Hyderabad office will be the second location for Goldman Sachs Services in India, and will complement the Bengaluru office footprint in terms of both execution and support that it will provide to the firm's businesses globally," a release from the state government quoted the firm as saying on Thursday. Representatives of Goldman Sachs, in a video conference, interacted with Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and explained their plans to come to the city, the release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:24 IST
Goldman Sachs to open office in Hyderabad, second in India

Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has identified the city as a new location for its global shared services footprint in India. "The new Hyderabad office will be the second location for Goldman Sachs Services in India, and will complement the Bengaluru office footprint in terms of both execution and support that it will provide to the firm's businesses globally," a release from the state government quoted the firm as saying on Thursday.

Representatives of Goldman Sachs, in a video conference, interacted with Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and explained their plans to come to the city, the release said. The new office is expected to become functional in the second half of 2021 with about 500 employees, and has potential for future growth.

It will leverage the expertise of the existing leadership in the Bengaluru office, while investing in a strong pool of competitive world class local talent, it said. Key criteria for the new office location included the availability of commercial real estate and housing for employees, a diverse talent pool, quality infrastructure in the city, and support and commitment from the state government, Goldman Sachs said.

KTR stated that the government will provide complete support to the firm in their future ventures, the release added..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela insists on December congress vote despite EU call for delay

Venezuela on Thursday insisted it will hold legislative elections on Dec. 6, following a call by the European Union for a delay to ensure a free and fair vote. Opposition parties led by congress chief Juan Guaido have said they will not par...

Lebanon and Israel agree to talks to end sea border dispute

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a framework for U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending a long-running dispute along the border between the two nations that have fought several conflicts.Still in a formal state of war, Lebanon and Israel have...

3 ATM burglars held in Ghaziabad after gunfight

Ghaziabad police arrested three burglars after a gunfight early Thursday and seized equipment used by them to cut open ATMs, officials said. Two of the burglars - Kamruiddin and Shahroon - were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire ar...

HC asks twin-city Police Commissioner to tender fresh apology

Expressing displeasure over the tenor of the language used by Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner in interpreting an order of the Orissa High Court on the size of the clay idols for the ensuing Durga puja, a Division Bench headed by Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020