Heavy rains lash parts of Odisha

Heavy rains in parts of Odisha, including state capital Bhubaneswar, threw life out of gear on Saturday with water-logging being reported from several areas, officials said. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and parts of the coastal districts experienced heavy downpour for more than three hours in the afternoon, causing water-logging in different places, they said.

Thunderstorm, which accompanied the showers, led to power disruptions in some areas of Bhubaneswar, which received 43.5 mm of rainfall, they added. Heavy to very heavy downpour is likely in different parts of the state till October 7, the weather office said.

A low-pressure area is brewing over the north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining Odisha coast and is likely to trigger more rainfall, it said. A cyclonic circulation also lies over south Odisha and its neighbouring areas, it added.

"Under its influence, most parts of south coastal and interior districts will receive heavy rainfall for the next four days till October 7," the IMD said. Squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is likely along and off the Odisha coast.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked the district collectors to remain prepared to meet incidents of waterlogging, flash floods and landslides. "Keep a close vigil on the low-lying areas and take necessary steps to drain out the rainwater," he said in a letter to the districts.

The district collectors were also told to keep the Fire Services teams in a state of readiness for search and rescue operations. Jena said the coastal districts should ensure that fishermen do not venture to the sea for the next 48 hours.