Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

According to the findings of a new study, controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 11:29 IST
Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

According to the findings of a new study, controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight. But losing weight, especially for people who were obese, and increasing physical activity produced mixed results.

"It's important to properly control your blood sugar to avoid the bad brain effects of your diabetes," said Owen Carmichael, Ph.D., Professor and Director, Biomedical Imaging at Pennington Biomedical Research Center."Don't think you can simply let yourself get all the way to the obese range, lose some of the weight, and everything in the brain is fine. The brain might have already turned a corner that it can't turn back from," added Carmichael. The new paper examined close to 1,100 participants in the Look AHEAD (Action for Health In Diabetes) study. One group of participants was invited to three sessions each year that focused on diet, physical activity, and social support.

The other group changed their diet and physical activity through a program designed to help them lose more than 7 per cent of their body weight in a year and maintain that weight loss. Cognitive tests - tests of thinking, learning, and remembering - were given to participants between 8 to 13 years after they started the study. The research team theorised that people with greater improvements in blood sugar levels, physical activity and weight loss would have better cognitive test scores.

This hypothesis proved partially true. Reducing your blood sugar levels did improve test scores. But losing more weight and exercising more did not always raise cognitive test scores."Every little improvement in blood sugar control was associated with a little better cognition," Dr Carmichael said. "Lowering your blood sugar from the diabetes range to prediabetes helped as much as dropping from prediabetes levels to the healthy range." More weight loss was either better or worse depending on the mental skill involved, Dr Carmichael said. People who lost more weight improved their executive function skills: short-term memory, planning, impulse control, attention, and the ability to switch between tasks. But their verbal learning and overall memory declined.

"The results were worse for people who had obesity at the beginning of the study. That's a 'too little, too late' type of message," he said. "People with diabetes who let their obesity go too far, for too long may be past the point of no return, cognition-wise." Increasing physical activity also generated more benefits for people who had overweight compared to those with obesity, the study shows.

Finding a way to offset the health effects of type 2 diabetes is vital. More than 25 per cent of U.S. adults 65 or older have type 2 diabetes. The disease doubles the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, and greatly increases health care needs and costs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12

India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday. India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks...

BEML puts in place 'catch-up' plan to make up for production backlog due to COVID impact

BEML has put in place a catch-up plan to make up for the production backlog induced by COVID- 19s adverse consequences, with manufacturing plants now operating near normal, its Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Kumar Hota said. The spre...

Fair, transparent process followed in MSIP bid: UIDAI on charges by tech cos

The Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI has said its tender for selecting managed services infrastructure provider MSIP has been evaluated, ensuring complete transparency, fairness and equity in accordance with stipulated norms. Tech majors IBM, Wip...

UP govt subverted justice then recommended CBI probe into Hathras incident: Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar CPI M Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government subverted justice in the Hathras incident and then recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the matter.They ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020