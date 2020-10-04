Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi firefighters rescue more than 2,400 birds in over 6 months

With the help of ropes and locally available equipment, the cow was pulled out from the drain safely by the firefighters which they said required a lot of patience. Talking about the challenges involved in such rescue operations, Garg said one of the difficulties they face when it comes to rescue of a bird or a trapped animal is the spot is usually not easily accessible.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST
Delhi firefighters rescue more than 2,400 birds in over 6 months

Firefighters in the national capital rescued more than 2,400 birds between mid-March and September, with a maximum number of such cases being reported around Independence Day when people traditionally fly kites and leave many stray strings that create a death trap for them. According to data shared by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received 13,271 distress calls between March 15 and September 30 this year, of which 2,433 were for rescue of birds and 1,681 for animals.

Firefighters receive on an average 150-200 calls every month for rescue of birds or animals. And the number goes up sharply in the month of August. This time, DFS received 882 calls for bird rescue and 345 calls for animal rescue in August alone, its director Atul Garg said.

He said the drastic rise in bird and animal rescue calls during August was due to the kite flying season, especially around Independence Day celebrations. Fire services officials said most of the rescue calls they receive are for birds like crows, pigeons, parrots that either get stuck on electric wire or a tree due to kite string. Or, they get calls related to cows, cattle, dogs or cats which get stuck inside narrow lanes, closed spaces, sometimes even inside houses, in a pit, canal or a drain. The officials that for rescue of birds and animals, a vehicle is sent along with a team consisting of four-five firemen. The vehicle usually has a ladder but in cases, where it faces difficulties with high rises, bigger vehicles are sent if required. Once the bird is rescued and in case, it needs treatment, the fire services personnel shift them to a bird hospital.

Recalling an incident of September 28, a fire official said they received a call from the police control room seeking assistance to rescue a cow that fell into a drain near a petrol pump in Sector-21, Rohini. With the help of ropes and locally available equipment, the cow was pulled out from the drain safely by the firefighters which they said required a lot of patience.

Talking about the challenges involved in such rescue operations, Garg said one of the difficulties they face when it comes to rescue of a bird or a trapped animal is the spot is usually not easily accessible. There are also no specialised equipments for their rescue. Most of the time, a hydraulic platforms meant for highrise buildings are used. Another challenge, he said, is "when it comes to trees, while trying to rescue a bird entangled in a kite string on a tree, even if a branch of a tree falls down or even one movement goes wrong while trying to catch the bird, it may also fall down and die. In that case, our entire effort of rescue goes in vain, if what we are trying to save will not be left." Garg said the firemen do not usually use the traditional methods while rescuing a bird or an animal. "Bird rescue calls are most challenging and difficult since there is no special equipment which can be used in the rescue. It's mostly the experience of the firemen, their presence of mind, utmost patience and locally made arrangements that helps. Just like human lives, we give utmost priority to birds and animals rescue calls, which we have been doing for ages now with precautions and care," he said.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

French rescuers search for 8 people missing after floods

French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in a mountainous southeastern region after devastating floods that killed two people in...

Renewable ministry, Niti Aayog organise conference on solar cell manufacturing

To catalyse cutting-edge solar cell manufacturing in India, NITI Aayog, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry, and Invest India are organising a global symposium virtually India PV EDGE 2020 on October 6, an official statement saidThere wil...

COVID-19 infects majority of bad dreams: Study

Scientists used artificial intelligence to help analyse the dream content of close to a thousand people and found that the novel coronavirus had infected more than half of the distressed dreams reported. The study was published in the journ...

Wanted to have contemporary take on 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro': 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' director

Filmmaker Ashish R Shukla says his attempt with the latest political satire Bahut Hua Sammaan was to give a modern-day spin to the 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do YaaroDirected by Kundan Shah, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro mixed comedy with themes of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020