COVID-19: Delhi Police used drones for effective surveillance of containment zones

It helped the police in fighting the pandemic,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajendra Prasad Meena said. He said drones helped policemen to monitor the situation from a safe distance, thereby ensuring some distancing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:01 IST
The Delhi Police used drones for effective surveillance of containment zones to combat the threat of coronavirus, a police official said. “During the lockdown period, we hired drones from Aerodyne India. It helped the police in fighting the pandemic,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

He said drones helped policemen to monitor the situation from a safe distance, thereby ensuring some distancing. The drones carried both day and night day surveillance and successfully collected data in the form of images and videos, Meena said. The facility was used in the areas of all police stations of southeast district, which proved to be effective in surveillance of the COVID situation and also helped us to take quick action to cut the risk of the spread of the disease, he said.

Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Aerodyne India, said, "These are unprecedented times and we want to do our part to keep the people safe. Drones and data technology have emerged as an exceptional low-cost tool for police departments across the world to fight COVID-19." He said Aerodyne India and the Delhi Police worked together to monitor the COVID situation. "I feel immensely proud to see Aerodyne India’s pilots serve on the frontlines alongside the Delhi Police officials, providing reliable, accurate and actionable intelligence," Aggarwal said. NIT AQS AQS.

