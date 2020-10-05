Left Menu
Development News Edition

GHMC polls with ballot boxes, ballot paper: Telangana State Election Commission

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections will be conducted with ballot boxes and ballot paper and not EVMs in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) said on Monday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:50 IST
GHMC polls with ballot boxes, ballot paper: Telangana State Election Commission

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections will be conducted with ballot boxes and ballot paper and not EVMs in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) said on Monday. Based on deliberations, available time and also opinions expressed by political parties, (a majority conveyed their opinion to conduct the GHMC elections with Ballot boxes only), it was decided to conduct the forthcoming elections to GHMC and other left over Urban Local Bodies with ballot boxes and ballot paper, an official release said here.

According to the release, different stages are involved before use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units in polling stations, like--first and second Level checking, randomisation and commissioning of EVMs. "In all the stages, huge number of Engineers deputed by manufacturers, representatives of political parties, election staff are involved.

A huge number of unskilled labour will be deployed for cleaning, unpacking and packing EVMs and VVPATs in a closed environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it is felt that conduct of these activities involve high risk of community spread of COVID-19, when compared to use of Ballot Boxes, " it said.

With regard to previous elections to GHMC, the first in 2002 were conducted with ballot boxes. The 2009 and 2016 elections were conducted with EVMs without VVPATs, the release said.

Earlier, a meeting was also held by the SEC with GHMCCommissionerD SLokeshKumar, to discuss whether to conduct elections with ballot boxes or EVMs after which opinion of political parties was obtained, the release added. The election date is yet to be announced.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh granted bail in Customs case, to remain in jail as NIA slapped UAPA

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, here has granted bail to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Monday in a case registered by Customs. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency court and Additional Chief Judi...

Tejpal sexual assault case: Why can’t witnesses be examined via video-conferencing, asks SC

The Supreme Court sought to know on Monday as to why witnesses in the 2013 sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal cannot be examined via video-conferencing when trials are being held this way due to the COVID-19 p...

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Thailand has a new finance minister, its third in less than three months. The appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was officially confirmed Monday with its publication in the government gazette, which carried a declaration by the prime ...

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his party's support after assembly polls.

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his partys support after assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020