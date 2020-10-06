Left Menu
Development News Edition

'There's no one left': Violent floods sweep bodies from cemetery in France

"It's not worth rebuilding when there's no one left." More than half a metre (1.6 feet) of rain fell over the rugged Franco-Italian border area north of Nice in less than 24 hours on Friday, swelling rivers and sending flash floods cascading through the region's narrow gorges. In Saint-Dalmas-de-Tende, all four bridges linking the two halves of the village collapsed into the churning water, houses were swept off their foundations and power lines went down.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:55 IST
'There's no one left': Violent floods sweep bodies from cemetery in France
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LuigiBrugnaro)

Corpses from a cemetery in southern France were swept down a mountainous valley by a violent storm, with some believed to have washed up on Italy's Mediterranean shore, officials said.

In the village of Saint-Dalmas-de-Tende, surging flood waters washed away dozens of graves and family tombs. Much of the cemetery has disappeared, swallowed up by the raging river. A headstone stands atop a muddy bank that now cleaves its way through the graveyard; some vaults lie broken where the waters of the Roya River have receded.

"You cannot rebuild a cemetery," said local resident Chantal Bocchin. "It's not worth rebuilding when there's no one left." More than half a metre (1.6 feet) of rain fell over the rugged Franco-Italian border area north of Nice in less than 24 hours on Friday, swelling rivers and sending flash floods cascading through the region's narrow gorges.

In Saint-Dalmas-de-Tende, all four bridges linking the two halves of the village collapsed into the churning water, houses were swept off their foundations and power lines went down. Road and rail lines are all cut off and the only way in is by helicopters. Mayor Jean-Pierre Vassallo said the storm as 'apocalyptic'.

"It disemboweled the cemetery," Vassallo told Reuters. "Our families were taken away, nearly 150 people carried away by the water." Italian authorities on Sunday said they had discovered four bodies that washed ashore between the towns of Ventimiglia and Santo Stefano al Mare, close to the border with France. Another was found slightly inland, close to a river.

French officials said they were in an advanced state of decay. "These aren't recent deaths ... but old cadavers which likely correspond to bodies from the (French) cemeteries that were engulfed by floodwater," French media cited Bernard Gonzalez, prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department, as saying.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday adjourned the House sine die, ending the monsoon session a day ahead of its schedule. Opposition BJP did not participate in the proceedings during the day as a mark of protest against the denial ...

Soccer-Hughton replaces Lamouchi as Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest appointed former Brighton Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton as manager on Tuesday, shortly after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a losing start to the new season. Hughton, 61, returns to management for the first time sin...

Party city Berlin slaps corona curfew on bars, restaurants

Germanys capital decided on Tuesday to impose a late-night curfew on restaurants and bars to contain surging numbers of new coronavirus cases in Berlin. City mayor Michael Mueller, a Social Democrat, said experts had pointed to two problem ...

UPDATE 2-Taliban, Afghan negotiators set ground rules to safeguard peace talks - sources

Taliban and Afghan government-backed negotiators have agreed on a broad code of conduct to advance the intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, even as key differences between the two warring sides remain, three official sources told Reuters on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020