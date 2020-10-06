Guj: EC finalises delimitation of 5 municipal corporations
Ahead of local body polls in Gujarat, the State Election Commission (SEC) has completed delimitation of five municipal corporations and seven municipalities. A final order notifying delimitation and new ward formation for these cities and towns was issued on Tuesday, the SEC said in a release. The elections are likely to be held by November-end.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:27 IST
Ahead of local body polls in Gujarat, the State Election Commission (SEC) has completed delimitation of five municipal corporations and seven municipalities. A final order notifying delimitation and new ward formation for these cities and towns was issued on Tuesday, the SEC said in a release.
The elections are likely to be held by November-end. The municipal corporations covered under the delimitation are: Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Vadodara, while the municipalities are - Navsari-Vijalpor, Porbandar-Chhaya, Morbi, Mundra-Baroi, Savarkundla, Petlad and Surendranagar-Dudhrej-Wadhwan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Navsari-Vijalpor
- Petlad
- Rajkot
- Savarkundla
- Mundra-Baroi
- Morbi