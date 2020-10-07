Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's Cancun braced for possibly 'catastrophic' Hurricane Delta

Mexicans formed long lines at supermarkets near Cancun on Tuesday to stock up in preparation for a forecast hit overnight from powerful Hurricane Delta, while the resort ordered hotels evacuated on its famed Caribbean shoreline.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 05:32 IST
Mexico's Cancun braced for possibly 'catastrophic' Hurricane Delta

Mexicans formed long lines at supermarkets near Cancun on Tuesday to stock up in preparation for a forecast hit overnight from powerful Hurricane Delta, while the resort ordered hotels evacuated on its famed Caribbean shoreline. The Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity was about 215 miles (345 km) east of Cozumel off the Mexican coast, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"In the Yucatan Peninsula, potentially catastrophic hurricane conditions are expected in portions of the warning area late tonight and early Wednesday," the NHC said. Expectations of tropical storm conditions led to evacuations of coastal areas in Cuba. Delta is forecast to weaken and linger over Mexico's Yucatan peninsula before strengthening again in the Gulf of Mexico, where oil companies were bracing for impact on their installations and ports closed.

Officials ordered evacuations of Cancun's hotel zone and other coastal areas, and opened the city's convention center as a shelter. Workers at the Avis car rental firm boarded up windows with wood under a light rain on Tuesday afternoon. The governor of Quintana Roo state urged residents near the shore to evacuate, while recommending health precautions in shelters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to prevent COVID in these sites, we have to take all preventative measures to this effect," Governor Carlos Joaquin said, noting that the hurricane could take 12 hours to pass through the state after touching down by 2 a.m. Joaquin recommended households stock up on food and water for two or three days, anticipating delays in restoring water and electricity.

A hurricane watch was in place for an area stretching from the beach town of Tulum, west past Cancun, and including Cozumel, an island made famous by Jacques Cousteau for the quality of its reef scuba diving. Since Monday, local residents have formed long lines at supermarkets and construction stores to load up on food and supplies to protect their homes, television images showed.

"Panic buying" left some shelves empty of basic pantry goods, said Marian Castro, who lives in Cancun's hotel zone and recalls the destruction wrought by Category 5 Hurricane Wilma in 2005. "I'm not scared, because after Hurricane Wilma ... destroyed my house, this time we're more prepared," she said, pointing out her anti-cyclone windows.

Water levels could rise by as much as 9 feet (3 m) over normal tide levels near Delta's landfall, accompanied by dangerous waves in the hurricane warning area. The Yucatan peninsula was hit on the weekend by Hurricane Gamma, a smaller storm that nonetheless damaged property and forced restaurants and attractions to close, including the famed Chichen Itza pyramids.

The region at the heart of Mexico's tourist industry has suffered various setbacks in recent years, most recently from the coronavirus pandemic's impact on tourism. Before that, the coast known as the Riviera Maya was affected by swaths of Sargasso seaweed on its pristine beaches.

Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio and the Island of Youth also hunkered down ahead of tropical storm conditions, with schools closed and coastal areas evacuated.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump stops negotiations with House Democrats on coronavirus stimulus

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday instructed his officials to stop negotiating with the House Democrats on another coronavirus stimulus package, alleging that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not holding talks in good faith. I have instructed my...

U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used killer acquisitions to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees and forced small businesses into oppressive contracts in...

Trump calls off aid talks, Biden says president 'turned his back' on Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a...

FEATURE-Migrant school closures fuel child labour in Thai seafood industry

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth RANONG, Thailand, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chit Su has been stuck at home peeling crabs with her grandmother since her school for Burmese migrants closed last year in southern Thailand. Even working togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020