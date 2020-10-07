Maha: Surplus rainfall in 6 Marathwada districts this year

Six out of the eight districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have received more than average rainfall during the monsoon season this year, an official said. The Marathwada region comprises Aurangabad, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Jalna, Osmanabad, Nanded and Hingoli districts.

The normal rainfall expected in Marathwada between June 1 and September 30 is 722.5 mm. But, the region received 844.7 mm downpour during the period this year, 16.9 percent more than expected, agrometeorologist Dr. Kailas Dakhore, from the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University in Parbhani, told PTI.

Aurangabad, the biggest district in the region, on average gets 623.5 mm rainfall during the monsoon, but this year, it received 951.3 mm rain, which is higher by 52.6 percent, he said. In Latur, where water had to be supplied with the help of rail wagons in 2016 due to scarcity, also received more rainfall than average this year.

The average rainfall expected in Latur is 725.3 mm, but it received 867.6 mm in the four monsoon months, 19.6 percent more than average, Dakhore said. In Parbhani, the expected average rain during the four monsoon months is 721.6 mm, but it recorded 906.6 mm this season, 25.6 percent higher than average, he said.

Among other districts, Beed received 32.5 percent more rainfall than average, Jalna got 31.6 more downpours and Hingoli got 1.6 percent more rains, he said. Besides, Nanded received 872.8 mm rain against the expected average of 882.8 mm, a deficit of 1.1 percent.

Similarly, Osmanabad got 671.5 mm rainfall against the expected average of 749 mm, resulting in a deficit of 10.4 percent, the official said. "As of now, we can primarily say the region got good rains in the coronavirus-enforced lockdown period as man-made activities and emissions from vehicles were very less. But, there is no concrete evidence yet on this and the study is going on," he said.