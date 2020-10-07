Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Surplus rainfall in 6 Marathwada districts this year

But, the region received 844.7 mm downpour during the period this year, 16.9 per cent more than expected, agrometeorologist Dr Kailas Dakhore, from the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University in Parbhani, told PTI. Aurangabad, the biggest district in the region, on an average gets 623.5 mm rainfall during the monsoon, but this year, it received 951.3 mm rain, which is higher by 52.6 per cent, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-10-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:33 IST
Maha: Surplus rainfall in 6 Marathwada districts this year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six out of the eight districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have received more than average rainfall during the monsoon season this year, an official said. The Marathwada region comprises Aurangabad, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Jalna, Osmanabad, Nanded and Hingoli districts.

The normal rainfall expected in Marathwada between June 1 and September 30 is 722.5 mm. But, the region received 844.7 mm downpour during the period this year, 16.9 percent more than expected, agrometeorologist Dr. Kailas Dakhore, from the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University in Parbhani, told PTI.

Aurangabad, the biggest district in the region, on average gets 623.5 mm rainfall during the monsoon, but this year, it received 951.3 mm rain, which is higher by 52.6 percent, he said. In Latur, where water had to be supplied with the help of rail wagons in 2016 due to scarcity, also received more rainfall than average this year.

The average rainfall expected in Latur is 725.3 mm, but it received 867.6 mm in the four monsoon months, 19.6 percent more than average, Dakhore said. In Parbhani, the expected average rain during the four monsoon months is 721.6 mm, but it recorded 906.6 mm this season, 25.6 percent higher than average, he said.

Among other districts, Beed received 32.5 percent more rainfall than average, Jalna got 31.6 more downpours and Hingoli got 1.6 percent more rains, he said. Besides, Nanded received 872.8 mm rain against the expected average of 882.8 mm, a deficit of 1.1 percent.

Similarly, Osmanabad got 671.5 mm rainfall against the expected average of 749 mm, resulting in a deficit of 10.4 percent, the official said. "As of now, we can primarily say the region got good rains in the coronavirus-enforced lockdown period as man-made activities and emissions from vehicles were very less. But, there is no concrete evidence yet on this and the study is going on," he said.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Chargebee Secures $55M in Series F Funding to Capture the Global Shift to Subscriptions

Funding to enable product expansion to service high-growth businesses to launch, adapt, and scale subscription revenue operations globally. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chargebee, Inc., the subscription billing and revenue oper...

Naidu greets RAF personnel on force's 28th raising day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted personnel of the Rapid Action Force on the organisations 28th raising dayThe Rapid Action Force is part of the Central Reserve Police Force created specially to deal with riots and riot-l...

Our top order has failed to perform: Rajasthan Royals opener Buttler

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler admitted that his sides top order has failed to perform in the last three games that has cost them dear in the Indian Premier League so far. The Royals suffered a 57 run-loss to defending champions Mumbai...

Voter beware: US tells public how to avoid election mischief

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Securitys cybersecurity agency have issued a series of advisories in recent weeks aimed at warning voters about problems that could surface in the election as well as steps Americans can take to count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020