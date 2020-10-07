Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panchayats, people will decide their own priorities, administration will be facilitator: J-K Lt Guv

The programme of the Jammu and Kashmir administration seeks to take governance to the hinterlands of the Union Territory. L-G Sinha said that he was working on a four-point plan to accelerate growth, provide benefits of social security and welfare schemes to all, eliminate regional disparities and ensure effective execution of developmental works.

PTI | Kud | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:30 IST
Panchayats, people will decide their own priorities, administration will be facilitator: J-K Lt Guv

Panchayats and people will be the sole planners and executors of developmental projects, while the administration will play the role of a facilitator, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday. People should decide about the works to be executed and the government will use all its resources to fulfil them, Sinha said at a public function here in Udhampur district.

"We all are ready to work unitedly for your (peoples) progress and development. The role of all officers is just a facilitator. Under the 'Back2Village' programme, all works will be formulated and planned by panchayats, its members and the people. You will be its executors. We are here to facilitate,” the L-G said. The programme of the Jammu and Kashmir administration seeks to take governance to the hinterlands of the Union Territory.

L-G Sinha said that he was working on a four-point plan to accelerate growth, provide benefits of social security and welfare schemes to all, eliminate regional disparities and ensure effective execution of developmental works. "Panchayats will be a new model of equitable development and growth in the country. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide their own priorities and the administration will be a facilitator," he said.

There is no dearth of resources and infrastructure. Every work for the benefit of the people has been completed with honesty and within a stipulated timeframe, Sinha said. He said that he will ensure socio-economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir.The Union Territory will become an example and a benchmark for other states of the country, the L-G said.

Sinha said that the ‘Back2Village’ programme ensures transparent and accountable governance in rural Jammu and Kashmir. The L-G commended the deputy commissioner of Udhampur for the pro-active approach towards developmental works in various sectors and said that the administration has worked efficiently to speed up development in the region.

''There should be on the spot decisions on problems of the people. People should also participate in such programmes," Sinha said. The L-G said that the administration has also been fined tuned to ensure accountability.

"I have brought the government to your doorstep. Now, you shall decide the works to be completed and to be taken up on priority. 'Back2Village' is a celebration of people's participation in development. The success of 'Back2Village' programmes is entirely due to the active participation of the masses," Sinha said..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan court finds two men guilty for roles in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall in which gunmen killed at least 67 people.A third man who also faced charges under the countrys terrorism...

Swiss report more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 1,077 in a day, data httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemiennovel-covsituation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerlands pu...

Fall in containment zones count in Delhi after steady rise since Aug last week

After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones in the national capital fell to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures the previous day, according to official data. Since the last week of August, ...

ANALYSIS-Globalisation revised but not reversed by COVID

New York-based Delta Children, which makes cribs in China for retailers such as Walmart, briefly studied moving production to the United States as supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic added to its hefty bill from U.S. import tar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020