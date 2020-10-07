Maha govt to create Rs 523 cr fund for scheme for rural women

Maha govt to create Rs 523 cr fund for scheme for rural womenPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:50 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved raising a Rs 523 crore fund for implementing `Nav Tejaswini Yojana', a scheme aimed at bringing rural families above the poverty line.
Out of this, Rs 334.10 crore will be raised through a loan from the International Fund for Agriculture Development(IFAD), an official statement said.
The scheme seeks to improve entrepreneurial skills and standard of living of rural women.