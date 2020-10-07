Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt to create Rs 523 cr fund for scheme for rural women

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:50 IST
Maha govt to create Rs 523 cr fund for scheme for rural women
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved raising a Rs 523 crore fund for implementing `Nav Tejaswini Yojana', a scheme aimed at bringing rural families above the poverty line.

Out of this, Rs 334.10 crore will be raised through a loan from the International Fund for Agriculture Development(IFAD), an official statement said.

The scheme seeks to improve entrepreneurial skills and standard of living of rural women.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Have political will to implement bold steps to curb air pollution in Delhi: Kejriwal

There is political will to implement bold steps to tackle pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at Daring Cities 2020 conference on Wednesday, asserting the odd-even scheme by his government brought down pollution in India...

Eli Lilly applies for emergency use of antibody drug for COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday said it applied for U.S. emergency use authorization EUA for its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment and plans to pursue a similar approval for a dual antibody therapy next month after it produced promisin...

BKU (Lakhowal) chief's u-turn on petition on farm laws at behest of SAD: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the BKU Lakhowal groups U-turn on its petition against the farm laws in the Supreme Court was the result of pressure from the Shiromani Akali Dal SAD. In an official release, t...

Welfare of nation, poor is paramount for me and will always be so: Modi

As he entered his 20th year as head of an elected government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he wants to assure the countrymen once again that the welfare of the nation and the poor is paramount for him. In a series of tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020