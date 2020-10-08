Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Parliament cements position on climate change before haggling by member states

The law, which contains the new EU emissions-cutting goal for 2030, passed by a large majority of 231 votes. Parliament must now agree the final law with the EU's 27 member countries, only a few of whom have said they would support a 60% emissions-cutting target.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:44 IST
European Parliament cements position on climate change before haggling by member states
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union lawmakers have backed a plan to cut greenhouse gases by 60% from 1990 levels by 2030, hoping member states will not try to water the target down during upcoming negotiations.

Results of the vote released on Thursday confirm their preliminary votes earlier this week on a landmark law to make the EU's climate targets legally binding. The law, which contains the new EU emissions-cutting goal for 2030, passed by a large majority of 231 votes.

Parliament must now agree on the final law with the EU's 27 member countries, only a few of whom have said they would support a 60% emissions-cutting target. Lawmakers want to avoid countries whittling it away to below the level of emissions cuts proposed by the EU executive of at least 55%. The EU's current 2030 target is a 40% emissions cut.

Parliament also supported a proposal to launch an independent scientific council to advise on climate policy - a system already in place in Britain and Sweden - and a carbon budget, setting out the emissions the EU could produce without scuppering its climate commitments. With climate-related impacts such as more intense heatwaves and wildfires already felt across Europe and thousands of young people taking to the streets last month to demand tougher action, the EU is under pressure to ramp up its climate policies.

Groups representing investors with 62 trillion euros in assets under management, plus hundreds of businesses and NGOs on Thursday wrote to EU leaders urging them to agree on an emissions-cutting target of at least 55% for 2030. Scientists say this target, which has been proposed by the European Commission, is the minimum effort needed to give the EU a realistic shot at becoming climate neutral by 2050. The Commission wants the new 2030 goal finalized by the end of the year.

However, climate law will require compromise from member countries. Wealthier states with large renewable energy resources are pushing for deeper emissions cuts, but coal-heavy countries including Poland and the Czech Republic fear the economic fallout of tougher targets. Given its political sensitivity, heads of government will likely decide their position on the 2030 target by unanimity, meaning one country could block it.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court confirmed on Thursday, paving the way for an industry-wide deal in the country. The ruling may reverberate outside France, as it compels Go...

Mali coup leaders free former prime minister, generals

Malis former prime minister Boubou Cisse and other officials and military personnel detained during the August coup have been released, according to a statement by the vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita. Although a transitional government...

UPDATE 1-British midcaps hit near 2-month high on upbeat Brexit views

British midcaps rose to their highest levels in nearly two months on Thursday following the Bank of England Governors upbeat views on Brexit and as a slew of corporate results showed signs of improvement. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bai...

Trailer of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to be out tomorrow

Dropping a short teaser of his upcoming flick Laxmmi Bomb, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on Friday. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a short video that features a bomb ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020