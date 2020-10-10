Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran short of 'significant quantity' of potential bomb material - IAEA boss

And this amount is growing by the month," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told Die Presse in an interview published on its website on Saturday. Asked about how long Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon -- the so-called "breakout time", he said: "In the IAEA we do not talk about breakout time.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:19 IST
Iran short of 'significant quantity' of potential bomb material - IAEA boss
The IAEA defines "significant quantity" as the approximate amount of nuclear material for which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran does not at this stage have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb under the U.N. atomic watchdog's official definition, the agency's head told an Austrian paper. "The Iranians continue to enrich uranium, and to a much higher degree than they have committed themselves to. And this amount is growing by the month," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told Die Presse in an interview published on its website on Saturday.

Asked about how long Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon -- the so-called "breakout time", he said: "In the IAEA we do not talk about breakout time. We look at the significant quantity, the minimum amount of enriched uranium or plutonium needed to make an atomic bomb. Iran does not have this significant quantity at the moment."

Iran denies ever having had a nuclear weapons programme, saying its nuclear programme is purely for energy purposes. The IAEA defines "significant quantity" as the approximate amount of nuclear material for which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded.

The most recent quarterly IAEA report on Iran last month said it had 2,105.4 kg of enriched uranium, far above the 202.8 kg limit in a 2015 deal with big powers but a fraction of the enriched uranium it had before the accord. It is also enriching to up to 4.5% purity, far below the 20% it achieved before the deal and the 90% that is considered weapons-grade.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Apple's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K. - Telegraph

Apple Incs new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported httpsbit.ly33KGEXG late on Saturday, citing industry insiders.The iPhone, which Apple is due to launch on Tuesday, may not connect to t...

UN chief welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

The conflict in the border region, located in the South Caucasus, has persisted for more than three decades, with the latest round of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupting over the past two weeks.The Secretary-General welcom...

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as the third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country.The daily death toll from COVID-19 pe...

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020